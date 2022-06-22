DC Just Gave Batwoman a New Costume

The CW's Arrowverse of shows have had a tumultuous year, with cancellations and changes in continuity putting the franchise of DC Comics-inspired shows on new footing. Among those is Batwoman, which was cancelled after three seasons earlier this year, leaving fans curious to see what the future might still hold for Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie). The recent finale of the Earth-Prime comic series, which ties into the events of the network's DC shows, provided a surprising indication of what Ryan canonically still has in store — particularly, an epic costume change. Spoilers for Earth-Prime #6 from Jeff Hersh, Thomas Pound, Will Robson, Alex Sinclair, and Tom Napolitano below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue is set in 2049, and sees Bart Allen / Impulse (Jordan Fisher) and Nora Allen / XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) attempting to recruit other heroes in the fight against Magog and his gang of assembled supervillains. This eventually takes the duo to Gotham City, where they cross paths with Ryan, who is clad in a Batman Beyond-esque version of her costume, complete with exaggerated ears and a full-faced cowl.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

Given the fact that this Earth-Prime issue would be set almost three decades after Ryan first suited up as Batwoman, the idea of her costume evolving to this point is definitely unsurprising. It also mirrors the previously-established costume worn by Elainna Grayson / Batwoman Beyond in the DC Comics continuity, and the years of fans wondering if Terry McGinnis / Batman Beyond would potentially be folded into the Arrowverse.

While Batwoman has now been cancelled, Leslie has made it clear that she wants to continue portraying the titular character, if the situation were to arise.

"If my schedule allows it, I'm always down to play in Gotham," Leslie explained in a recent interview with Digital Spy. "I mean, Batwoman is a part of my fibre at this point. It's a part of my fabric. I think the most amazing part is, that was a character that we created. It's not something I have to play into, it's something that we created out of our own spirit and our own souls."

"It will always be a part of me, regardless," Leslie added. "It's almost so a part of me that in this specific film I'm playing in right now, I'm like: 'Wait, Ryan would do that. We've got to try something different'. They put a flannel out in my dressing room, and I'm like: 'I can't wear a flannel. Ryan always wears flannels. You've got to try something different.... If Batwoman comes back, amazing. But if not, I really have to work for the next few months to separate myself a bit from the character."

