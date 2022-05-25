Batwoman Star Is "Always Down" For Arrowverse Return

✖

The CW's has been in the headlines as of late for its array of cancellations, with a number of the network's fan-favorite shows getting the axe. Among them was Batwoman, an entry into the network's DC Comics-inspired Arrowverse of shows, which was cancelled after three seasons. While the presence of the Arrowverse on The CW isn't close to where it used to be, there are still avenues for characters and story elements to return — and apparently, Batwoman star Javicia Leslie would be on board with that. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Leslie revealed that she's "always down" to return as her character of Ryan Wilder / Batwoman, and that she hasn't quite shaken the character yet.

"If my schedule allows it, I'm always down to play in Gotham," Leslie explained. "I mean, Batwoman is a part of my fibre at this point. It's a part of my fabric. I think the most amazing part is, that was a character that we created. It's not something I have to play into, it's something that we created out of our own spirit and our own souls."

"It will always be a part of me, regardless," Leslie added. "It's almost so a part of me that in this specific film I'm playing in right now, I'm like: 'Wait, Ryan would do that. We've got to try something different'. They put a flannel out in my dressing room, and I'm like: 'I can't wear a flannel. Ryan always wears flannels. You've got to try something different.... If Batwoman comes back, amazing. But if not, I really have to work for the next few months to separate myself a bit from the character."

While speaking to ComicBook.com earlier this year, Leslie looked back at having played the role of Ryan for over a year, both in Batwoman and in a cameo appearance on The Flash's "Armageddon" event.

"I think the fans surprised me the most, honestly," Leslie explained at the time. "I've done other projects, but I think superhero fans are completely different. And this, specifically, is different because this hasn't been done yet. So the fans are unique. They're special. They're hardcore because they feel represented. They're ride or die. I remember when I first started this, I was scared, because I knew that we were entering a world that hadn't really seen this yet, and I was worried that the original fans were going to be upset about the shift and the change. And don't get me wrong, there were a few that were. But it was weird, because a lot stayed, and more came on. And then it became this beautiful mix where it wasn't about race. It wasn't about this, it wasn't about that. It was just about this dope character, this badass character, this flawed character. You know? And to be a part of that has been so much fun."

