DC Comics Reveals Milestone Generations Official Trailer

DC Comics rolled out an official trailer for Milestone Generations. The documentary focuses on the formation of Milestone Media. Last year, the publisher announced that the imprint would return with Denys Cowan and Reggie Hudlin at the helm. In addition to this initiative, projects like Milestone Generations were given a spotlight. By focusing on how these two, along with Dwayne McDuffie, Derek Dingle, and Michael Davis shook up the comics world back in 1993, fans would grow an appreciation for the place that gave them hits like Static, Blood Syndicate, Icon and Rocket, and many more. Hardware also gets some time in the spotlight too. It's nice to see DC give these creators a real shout outs because the modern DC Animated output owes a large debt to their efforts. Check out the brand-new trailer for yourself!

DC dropped a synopsis for the documentary that you can check out right here: "'Where are the Black superheroes?' That question, posed back in 1993, led to a revolution: the creation of Milestone Media. In 1993, Denys Cowan, Dwayne McDuffie, Derek Dingle, and Michael Davis had an idea: a Black-owned comic book company, in partnership with DC, that would introduce the world to a new universe of the most diverse heroes the world had ever seen."

"That idea changed everything. Characters like Static, Icon, Rocket, Hardware, and Blood Syndicate allowed fans to see themselves represented in comics like never before, in stories that were incisive, pulse-pounding, and ahead of their time. But it wasn't all smooth sailing from there."

"Milestone Generations is the electrifying story of Milestone Media, of the challenges they faced in changing the face of superhero storytelling, and of the rebirth of the company – now with entertainment legend Reggie Hudlin helping to steer the ship – just when the world needs the Milestone heroes more than ever."

"Since the FanDome panel, Reggie [Hudlin], Denys [Cowan], and our editorial team have been working incredibly hard to bring this new Milestone to life," DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee said when the Milestone series were announced. "It's been exciting to see fresh and contemporary takes on the Dakota universe coming together; I think that both new fans and old will be pleased with the results."

