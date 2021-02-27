DC Comics Fans Celebrate Milestone Media Return

Milestone Media fans are celebrating DC Comics bringing back the brand today. New issues of Static, Icon and Rocket, and Hardware are on their way out soon with fresh creative teams. It’s wild to see in person, but the fans have been asking for this very development for ages. DC FanDome has a bunch of reveals last year, but possibly none bigger than Milestone Media getting a full-on push. There were murmurs of some changes, but no one could have expected this kind of decision just a few short years ago. Also announced was the production of a new Static Shock movie, which sent social media into a frenzy. Michael B. Jordan is involved with the development of that project as well. Check out some of the responses down below:

Legendary talents and fresh voices bring #DCMilestone to life💥 Meet the creative teams for the new adventures here: https://t.co/H8ao7boLjy pic.twitter.com/0ISIDE3U0N — DC (@DCComics) February 26, 2021

Reggie Hudlin and some of the original creators are involved in this effort. He says that they were blown away by the fan response after the announcement.

“The response from fans after the DC FanDome panel was overwhelming, and that makes this news even more exciting for Denys and me,” said Hudlin. “Introducing these ‘seasons’ of Static, Icon, Rocket, and Hardware is just the beginning. There will be more stories with these favorite characters to come, and fans will see appearances from the legendary Blood Syndicate, setting the stage for an explosive Milestone event later in the year.”

