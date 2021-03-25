DC's Milestone Relaunch Will Have Same Day Digital and Print Releases

✖

Milestone Media will be getting same-day digital and print releases when DC Comics rolls out that relaunch this year. For those who haven’t heard, the publisher is bringing out new titles for Hardware, Static Shock, Icon and Rocket, and more in an effort to give fans more of that classic Milestone feel. If that weren’t interesting enough, DC is also bringing back Denys Cowan, Reggie Hudlin and more people from the original run. Fans can check out a physical copy of Milestone Returns #0: Infinite Edition on May 25. (Digitally, the preview issue is out right now!) Static: Season One puts a shock to your system on June 15th. Icon takes to the skies with Rocket on July 27 in Icon and Rocket: Season One. Last, but not least, Hardware: Season One gets down to work on August 10th. If you have DC Universe Infinite, you get the releases the same day.

Can't wait to get your hands on #DCMilestone? Now you can 🙌 New limited series featuring Static, Icon and Rocket, and Hardware will OFFICIALLY be available in print 📕 https://t.co/NCO3MvfJBf pic.twitter.com/zvx3FJ6uC7 — DC (@DCComics) March 23, 2021

“Since the FanDome panel, Reggie [Hudlin], Denys [Cowan], and our editorial team have been working incredibly hard to bring this new Milestone to life,” DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee said during the announcement of these titles. “It’s been exciting to see fresh and contemporary takes on the Dakota universe coming together; I think that both new fans and old will be pleased with the results.”

“The response from fans after the DC FanDome panel was overwhelming, and that makes this news even more exciting for Denys and me,” Hudlin added. “Introducing these ‘seasons’ of Static, Icon, Rocket, and Hardware is just the beginning. There will be more stories with these favorite characters to come, and fans will see appearances from the legendary Blood Syndicate, setting the stage for an explosive Milestone event later in the year.”

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

“Bringing back Milestone and the Dakota universe with DC has been an amazing journey,” Cowan also mentioned in a statement. “Getting the chance to do Hardware again with Bill Sienkiewicz is a dream come true. It’s the book that Dwayne McDuffie and I did together at Milestone originally, and I’ve always felt a strong connection to Curtis Metcalf. We can’t wait to bring fans the new adventures of Hardware!”

Are you hyped up for more Milestone? Let us know down in the comments!