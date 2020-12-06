DC Announces New Creative Teams for Batman/Superman, Harley Quinn, and More

✖

DC Comics fans have a lot of things to look forward to in the months ahead, as the Future State event will be plunging its overall line into entirely new territory. The two-month line-wide event is set to bring a lot of new things into the canon, and we're starting to get details regarding what DC will look like following Future State -- including the reveals of new creative teams for some major titles. During one of DC's Future State panels during Brazil's CCXP World virtual convention, the publisher revealed a new creative team for Detective Comics, Batman/Superman, and Harley Quinn.

Writer Mariko Tamaki (Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass) and artist Dan Mora (Power Rangers, Once & Future) will be serving as the new creative team for Detective Comics, beginning with March's Detective Comics #1034. This will be the latest partnership between Tamaki and Mora, after they're set to work on the Future State: Dark Detective limited series in January and February. They also previously worked on the story "The Gift" in Detective Comics #1027.

It was also announced that Stephanie Phillips (Superman, The Butcher of Paris) and Riley Rossmo (Martian Manhunter, Hellblazer) will be partnering on Harley Quinn beginning in March. Phillips is set to write the Future State: Harley Quinn miniseries in January and February, and Rossmo previously worked on the character in Harley Quinn: Black White, & Red, as well as in a story in the Joker 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular.

Additionally, it was announced that Gene Luen Yang (The Terrifics, Shang-Chi) and Ivan Reis (Captain Marvel, Green Lantern) will be contributing to Batman/Superman beginning with issue #16. Yang will be writing the Future State: Batman/Superman miniseries, and has previously written the Man of Steel on the beloved adaptation of Superman Smashes the Klan. Reis has worked on Superman multiple times over the years, including on a stretch of issues in the Rebirth run.

This joins a slew of other creative teams that have been announced following Future State, with Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad taking over Wonder Woman with issue #770.

Future State will provide fans with a fresh take on characters they know and love -- with some unexpected surprises along the way.

“The DC Universe has always been fertile ground for new and refreshing takes on our characters, and DC Future State definitely contributes to this legacy,” DC Executive Editor Marie Javins said when the event was first announced. “When the event begins in January, some savvy readers will not only pick up on some of the breadcrumbs that have already been tossed out in our current titles, but they will also find new hints and clues of what’s to come in 2021.”

