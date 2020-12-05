Wonder Woman: New Creative Team Announced

✖

DC Future State is going to shake things up in a huge way when it hits next year, and the changes will affect all of DC's biggest icons. That, of course, includes Wonder Woman, who in DC Future State is being represented by two new characters taking up the mantle, Yara Flor and Nubia. The question then becomes what happens to those new Wonder Woman and the original Wonder Woman once Future State ends, and now we have our answer thanks to the Future State: Voices of Wonder Woman panel at Brazil's CCXP, which revealed that Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad will be the book's new creative team (via Newsarama).

#770 will be the first post-Future State issue of Wonder Woman, and as announced at the panel will feature the team that is also bringing Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman to life during the mega-event.

Cloonan and Conrad will be working alongside artist Travis Moore, who will be handling interiors and covers for the series, and you can see two of the book's covers below.

The variant cover to #770 also gives us an idea of what to expect from the series once it returns, as it features Nubia and Yara Flor as well as Donna Troy and Cassie Sandsmark, so it seems that every member of the Wonder extended family will have some sort of role to play in the series.

During the panel, Cloonan said that after the events of Dark Nights: Death Metal and Future State, the series will be full of action and will allow Wonder Woman "to have some fun."

Conrad also added that long-time fans of Wonder Woman should enjoy the series.

Wonder Woman is one of several books that will keep their Future State creative teams in some way after the event comes to its conclusion, a group that includes Swamp Thing, Teen Titans Academy, Green Lantern, Justice League Dark, and Suicide Squad. It remains to be seen what happens with Superman and Batman, but we'll keep you posted.

