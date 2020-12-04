DC Comics Future State Plans Revealed at CCXP

✖

The world of DC Comics is expected to undergo some major changes in the next few months, especially as the Future State event makes its way across the various titles. With just a matter of weeks until the titles begin to hit shelves, fans are eager to find out more details - and it sounds like they will get them at the upcoming CCXP Worlds: A Journey of Hope virtual convention. On Thursday, DC announced their schedule of panels for the upcoming event, including multiple that will dive into the Future State publishing initiative. You can check out the schedule below.

Friday, Dec 4th: 5:26pm - 5:54pm GMT / 12:26pm – 12:54pm PT: DC Future State: Justice League Family : Hear what Eduardo Pansica, Robson Rocha, Tim Sheridan, Robbie Thompson, Geoffrey Thorne, Ram V. and Joshua Williamson are doing in January and February for DC’s Future State! Why does Robbie Thomas say the theme of Future State: Suicide Squad is “Amanda Waller Wins,” and will Tim Sheridan reveal who else (or what else!) besides Red X will make the jump from animation to comics and be featured in Future State: Shazam and Future State: Teen Titans? Plus, an incredible first look at lots of Future State artwork before issues hit shelves! Moderated by DC’s Group Editor Alex Carr.

Friday, Dec 4th: 6:24pm - 6:52pm GMT / 1:24pm – 1:52pm PT: DC Draws YA and Middle Grade with Gustavo Duarte and Gabriel Picolo: Brazilian artists Gustavo Duarte (Dear Justice League, Dear Super-Villains) and Gabriel Picolo (Teen Titans: Raven) discuss reimagining DC's iconic Super Heroes and Super-Villains for new, younger audiences with moderator and fellow DC artist Rafael Albuquerque. Moderated by Rafael Albuquerque.

Saturday, Dec 5th: 3:55pm - 4:24pm GMT / 10:55am – 11:24am PT: DC Future State: Voices of Wonder Woman: Hear what Jen Bartel, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Joëlle Jones, Alitha Martinez, and L.L. McKinney are doing in January and February for DC Future State! Moderated by DC's Group Editor Jamie Rich.

Saturday, Dec 5th: 4:24pm - 4:57pm GMT / 11:24am – 11:57pm PT: DC Future State: New Talent Showcase: Hear what Jeremy Adams, Meghan Fitzmartin, Sean Lewis, Giannis Milonogiannis, Paula Sevenbergen and Brandon Thomas are doing in January and February for DC's Future State! Who is Jeremy Adams talking about when he says "Death comes for us all," and watch Brandon Thomas' reaction when Megan Fitzmartin says "I want to make Tim Drake as sad as possible." All this and more! Moderated by DC's Editor Jessica Chen.

Sunday, Dec 6th: 5:12pm - 5:40pm GMT / 12:12pm – 12:40pm PT: DC Future State: Batman: Join Emanuela Lupacchino, Stephanie Phillips, John Ridley, Mariko Tamaki and Gene Luen Yang for a behind the scenes look at what's in store for the Dark Knight and his crimefighting allies when DC Future State invades Gotham City! Moderated by DC's Group Editor Ben Abernathy.

Sunday, Dec 6th: 6:40pm - 07:08pm GMT / 1:40pm – 2:08pm PT: DC Future State: Superman: Hear what Marguerite Bennett, Brandon Easton, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Mark Russell and John Timms are doing in January and February for DC's Future State! The Superman (and Superwoman) panelists all use the same word to describe DC's oldest Super Hero, "hope," but they all have a very different idea of what that means in DC's Future State! Moderated by DC's Associate Editor Brittany Holzherr.

Future State will provide fans with a fresh take on characters they know and love -- with some unexpected surprises along the way.

“The DC Universe has always been fertile ground for new and refreshing takes on our characters, and DC Future State definitely contributes to this legacy,” said DC Executive Editor Marie Javins when the event was first announced. “When the event begins in January, some savvy readers will not only pick up on some of the breadcrumbs that have already been tossed out in our current titles, but they will also find new hints and clues of what’s to come in 2021.”

Will you be checking out DC's Future State panels at CCXP? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!