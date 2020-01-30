Wonder Woman to Wield Chainsword in New DC Event

DC Comics has released a teaser for a new follow up event from Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo to Dark Nights: Metal, giving Wonder Woman an insane-looking new weapon: a chain sword. In the teaser released on Wednesday the iconic character is wearing some intense and almost primitive armor, the dangerous-looking chains word in her right hand while her left pulls on what appears to be a variation of her Lasso of Truth.

“And then… get ready for the encore!” the text on the teaser reads with “The mayhem is imminent” at the bottom. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for that chain sword? Snyder took to Twitter on Wednesday and referred to the weapon as the chainsaw of truth, a pretty fitting name given that its appearance.

It’s called the chainsaw of truth. https://t.co/HiTYMgphHP — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) January 29, 2020

Capullo also tweeted about the project, tweeting “let’s get ready to Rock ‘n’ Roll!”

Let’s get ready to Rock ‘n’ Roll! 🤘🏻✏️🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/zeTT9S8Vju — Greg Capullo (@GregCapullo) January 29, 2020

At this point, not much is known about this new series, though both Snyder and Capullo have been teasing an encore to Metal on social media. Snyder and Capullo’s original Dark Nights: Metal ran from June 2017 to March 2018 and saw DC’s biggest heroes pitted against their counterparts from the dark multiverse, with the dark god Barbatos wanting to turn the universe to darkness. Threads of that event have woven their way through other DC stories since, including Year of the Villain and Tales of the Dark Multiverse as well as spawned a terrifying villain: the Batman Who Laughs.

Even without many details on this new series, DC Comics fans are pretty excited. Snyder and Capullo are a popular creative team who have worked together on some of DC’s best-received recent runs, such as their time on Batman and, most recently, the DC Black Label miniseries Batman: Last Knight on Earth. That series saw an entirely unique take on the Batman character in a post-apocalyptic tale that saw Batman embark on a quest through the devastated DC landscape to find out what happened to the world, complete with the Joker’s head in a lantern.

What do you think about Wonder Woman’s new weapon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.