DC FanDome Was One Year Ago Today

DC Comics fans have had a lot of occasions to celebrate across the publisher's decades of existence — and exactly one year ago, that was taken to new heights. DC FanDome, the virtual convention honoring all aspects of DC movies, TV shows, video games, comics, and more, occurred on this day, August 22nd, 2020. The free event debuted eight hours of virtual programming that aired three times across a 24-hour block, allowing DC fans from all over the world to take part in the festivities.

2020's DC FanDome was chock-full of new and exclusive content, beginning the day with a new trailer and virtual panel for Wonder Woman 1984, which would eventually release in theaters and on HBO Max that Christmas. On the movie front, the day did not disappoint, offering looks at an array of Warner Bros.' upcoming DC Films projects. This included a tease of the plot of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the reveal of the title of Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, the first look at concept art for The Flash movie, a cinematic sizzle reel for Black Adam, a cast reveal and behind-the-scenes featurette for The Suicide Squad, and trailers for Zack Snyder's Justice League and The Batman. Each reveal was announced through a virtual panel with the film's cast and crew.

In terms of TV, the day also included panels for The CW's The Flash and HBO Max's Titans, as well as an animated short from HBO Max's Harley Quinn. The day also featured some interesting reveals with regards to comics, uniting creators from the Sandman, Milestone, and main DC universes to tease what was in store for publishing. For video game fans, DC FanDome also brought some unprecedented reveals, with first look trailers for both Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

That original day, dubbed "DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes", ended up being a massive success, with reports indicating that the livestream itself had generated 22 million global viewers, with trailers from the event earning a combined 150 million views. The event was later followed by "DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse" that following September, allowing fans to check out new panels on demand or rewatch their favorites, as well as a virtual premiere for Wonder Woman 1984.

Luckily, the next DC FanDome is just around the corner, with the company already setting an October 16th date for DC FanDome 2021. At the moment, there is no clear indication of exactly what programming will be part of the total event — but given the array of DC projects that have gotten updates in the past year, there's no shortage of options. The Batman's current March 2022 release date is right around the corner, and The Flash, Black Adam, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — all of which have begun or completed production in recent months — are also scheduled to debut in 2022. Also scheduled for 2022 is the DC League of Super-Pets animated movie, which has received few updates outside of an impressive ensemble cast.

Beyond that, other DC movies that are in the cards include 2023's Shazam!: Fury of the Gods (which is currently filming), as well as Wonder Woman 3, an Emerald Fennell-penned Zatanna movie, and a new Superman film from Ta-Nehesi Coates and J.J. Abrams. There also has been forward momentum on a number of HBO Max-exclusive movies — a Black Canary film that would see the return of Birds of Prey's Jurnee Smollett, a Batgirl film starring Leslie Grace, and a Blue Beetle film starring Xolo Maridueña.

On the television side, there is even more potential, with a number of DC titles both on networks and on streaming. HBO Max has a lot in the works with regards to DC shows, including The Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker, which is targeting a January 2022 release date, and Green Lantern, which is currently building out its ensemble cast. In the past year, the streamer also has announced new animated series Batman: Caped Crusader and My Adventures with Superman, and has live-action adaptations in the cards for John Constantine and Madame Xanadu. Combined with the streamer's existing shows, as well as The CW's various DC Comics inspired shows — including new series Naomi — television could have a profound presence at DC FanDome 2021 as well. When you add in video games — the aforementioned Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and potentially the long-rumored Injustice 3 — and comics themselves, there's a lot that can be explored in a few months time.

Are you excited for DC FanDome 2021? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!