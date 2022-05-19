DC Fans Can't Believe the Wonder Twins Movie's Reported Budget
Earlier today came confirmation that the Wonder Twins movie, itself just announced just three months, had officially been scrapped at HBO Max. According to reports the film was a causality of the WB-Discovery merger, and came about as a result of Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav wanting to put a ceiling on the cost of original movies for the streaming service. Zaslav apparently wants movies for HBO Max to have a maximum budget of $35 million, something that the Wonder Twins reportedly exceeded by forty million. Response to the cancellation of the movie wasn't exactly surprise from DC fans but the amount of money that was reportedly going to be spent on the film certainly was.
Riverdale's KJ Apa and 1883's Isabel May had been cast in the lead roles of Zan and Jayna just over a month ago with director Adam Sztykiel set to step behind the camera. In an interview that May conducted just after book the part, and literally days before it would be cancelled, she expressed her excitement for the role and offered a tease of the tone they were aiming for, telling told The Playlist's The Bingeworthy Podcast: "I love learning about certain characters, so I've read all [of the comics]. I know they're kind of the butt of the joke, sort of thing, but that's what's so fun about it is you can kind of go anywhere with it. And so I've read all of the comic books that they're in and even watched the show ['Super Friends'], and it's not that, OK? It's a different era, and we're kind of doing a different thing....I guess I can't really say anything, but I think [the approach] is really unique and fun."
Though the film has fallen by the wayside, some DC fans cannot believe it was even being considered anyway, while others are disappointed that didn't just make it a theatrical release. See the litany of reactions to the news below.
So Wonder Twins got canceled because they thought the budget was too high for an HBO Max film😭💀— CLOSED (@JonnsChocos) May 18, 2022
$75 million?! What?! Look I love the wonder twins as much as the next dude but 75 million seems a bit much for their own series. And this about a team of a brother and sister who can shape shift— Lazy Universe (@TheLazyOtaku2) May 18, 2022
This isn't NASA people. Don't go expensive https://t.co/fpwASHIVfG
It took them several decades to make a Flash movie, and only managed to get that one going because they put Batman in it twice.
They were never, ever going to actually make this Wonder Twins movie. https://t.co/9Ez9pfX3g7— Mike Christensen (SupergeekMike) (@supergeekmike) May 18, 2022
If Warner Bros made a Wonder Twins movie, it should be a low-budget comedy where they lose their powers in the beginning & spend the movie figuring out who they are without them, then get them back right before the credits. They do NOT need over $35M for that. Just a good script. https://t.co/xyb8NaLKYi— Jay Justice♿️🇯🇲🏳️🌈 (@thatjayjustice) May 18, 2022
I can’t believe somebody at HBO Max got as far as they did almost making a Wonder Twins movie for $75 million before it got shut down 2 months before production. How big of a fan base did they think they were working with to throw that kind of money at a Wonder Twins movie? pic.twitter.com/L7wdGIvozI— 𝓓𝖔𝖈𝖙𝖔𝖗 𝓦𝖔𝖑𝖋𝖚𝖑𝖆 🌖 (@DoctorWolfula) May 18, 2022
is that the budget for an evil sponge?— Weird Owlbadger Yankovic (@badgertastical) May 19, 2022
the absolute whiplash of the wonder twins movie being announced, cast, sent into pre-production and canned all in like a months time??? pic.twitter.com/DUnDfQsFIH— croc (@Croc_Block) May 11, 2022
What an emotional rollercoaster this has been. First, hearing about the Wonder Twins movie a little over a minute ago. Then, hearing it's been cancelled a little less than a minute ago. I am spent. https://t.co/ByfR31GI7O— Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) May 18, 2022