DC Fans Can't Believe the Wonder Twins Movie's Reported Budget

Earlier today came confirmation that the Wonder Twins movie, itself just announced just three months, had officially been scrapped at HBO Max. According to reports the film was a causality of the WB-Discovery merger, and came about as a result of Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav wanting to put a ceiling on the cost of original movies for the streaming service. Zaslav apparently wants movies for HBO Max to have a maximum budget of $35 million, something that the Wonder Twins reportedly exceeded by forty million. Response to the cancellation of the movie wasn't exactly surprise from DC fans but the amount of money that was reportedly going to be spent on the film certainly was.

Riverdale's KJ Apa and 1883's Isabel May had been cast in the lead roles of Zan and Jayna just over a month ago with director Adam Sztykiel set to step behind the camera. In an interview that May conducted just after book the part, and literally days before it would be cancelled, she expressed her excitement for the role and offered a tease of the tone they were aiming for, telling told The Playlist's The Bingeworthy Podcast: "I love learning about certain characters, so I've read all [of the comics]. I know they're kind of the butt of the joke, sort of thing, but that's what's so fun about it is you can kind of go anywhere with it. And so I've read all of the comic books that they're in and even watched the show ['Super Friends'], and it's not that, OK? It's a different era, and we're kind of doing a different thing....I guess I can't really say anything, but I think [the approach] is really unique and fun."

Though the film has fallen by the wayside, some DC fans cannot believe it was even being considered anyway, while others are disappointed that didn't just make it a theatrical release. See the litany of reactions to the news below.