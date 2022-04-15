DC’s Wonder Twins: KJ Apa and Isabel May to Star in HBO Max Movie

DC’s live-action universe has officially found its Wonder Twins. On Friday, The Wrap confirmed that K.J. Apa (Riverdale, Songbird) and Isabel May (1883, Alexa & Katie) have been cast in the lead roles of the upcoming Wonder Twins movie, which will be released exclusively on HBO Max. Apa, who is best known for playing Archie Andrews on The CW’s hit series Riverdale, will be playing Zan. May, who is best known for her breakout role as Elsa Dutton in 1883, will play Jayna. Production is reportedly set to begin in Atlanta this summer. Black Adam and Scoob! alum Adam Sztykiel is lined up to write and direct the project.

Wonder Twins will follow the alien siblings Zan and Jayna, twins from the planet Exxor, Zan has the ability to transform into any form of water, while Jayna can transform into any animal — powers that occur after the pair touch hands and say their iconic catchphrase “Wonder Twin powers, activate!” Together, the pair fight evil both by themselves and with heroes such as the Justice League, alongside their monkey sidekick named Gleek.

The Wonder Twins are perhaps best known from their debut in the Hanna-Barbera’s The All-New Super Friends Hour, and later being integrated into the pages of DC Comics with 1977’s Super Friends #7. While their lore is perhaps best established in the Super Friends era, the Wonder Twins have popped up occasionally in post-Crisis DC Comics canon, most notably in a 2019 comic miniseries written by Mark Russell with art by Stephen Byrne.

The film will be produced by Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill productions, which has produced hits such as the Twilight films and The Fault in Our Stars.

The pair have also appeared in multiple animated series, and were portrayed in live-action by David Gallagher and Allison Scagliotti on a Season 9 episode of Smallville. The characters have also been teased periodically within The CW’s Arrowverse, with an unrelated couple named Zay and Jayna appearing in a Season 1 episode of The Flash, and Gleek being teased at the end of the network’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event.

