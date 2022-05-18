Wonder Twins Star Teases Tone of Scrapped HBO Max Movie

✖

DC's Wonder Twins have been in the headlines a lot as of late, after recent developments regarding the pair's potential live-action HBO Max movie. The project seemingly got off of the ground in a matter of months, with Riverdale's KJ Apa and 1883's Isabel May cast in the lead roles of Zan and Jayna, and filming expected to begin later this summer. In recent weeks, it's been reported that the movie is actually cancelled, with new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav reportedly cutting the project due to its budget, as well as aspirations to have DC movies debut in theaters as opposed to streaming. So while it seems like Wonder Twins is no longer happening, a newly-released interview from May sheds light on what it could have entailed.

"I'm so excited to work with [director Adam Sztykiel] and Marty Bowen, who's a producer on it – this is his project just as much as Adam's, and it's just really cool to be a part of that world," May told The Playlist's The Bingeworthy Podcast. "I love learning about certain characters, so I've read all [of the comics]. I know they're kind of the butt of the joke, sort of thing, but that's what's so fun about it is you can kind of go anywhere with it. And so I've read all of the comic books that they're in and even watched the show ['Super Friends'], and it's not that, OK? It's a different era, and we're kind of doing a different thing."

"I'd never heard of them, to be honest," May continued. "And I'm someone who is more of a Japanese Anime/Manga lover myself. I could talk all day about that, but not necessarily Marvel or DC Comics. I don't want to lie – it's just the truth, but I have learned everything there is to know about the Wonder Twins now. What I'm thrilled about – I guess I can't really say anything, but I think [the approach] is really unique and fun."

In the interview, May also indicated that she hadn't gotten to try on a costume yet in the film's pre-production process.

"Not yet. I'm nearly there. It's a long process," she admitted. "It's begun, let's just say… it's funny because I keep reminding myself, like, 'You should probably work out…like it's really tight. You should probably go see if you could get a little muscle definition on your body."

Wonder Twins would have followed the alien siblings Zan and Jayna, twins from the planet Exxor, Zan has the ability to transform into any form of water, while Jayna can transform into any animal — powers that occur after the pair touch hands and say their iconic catchphrase "Wonder Twin powers, activate!" Together, the pair fight evil both by themselves and with heroes such as the Justice League, alongside their monkey sidekick named Gleek.

What do you think of the latest comments surrounding DC's now-cancelled Wonder Twins movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!