DC Infinite Frontier Reveals Truth Behind Earth Omega

DC has already given fans quite a lot of interesting nuggets in their Infinite Frontier initiative, which has set to revolutionize a lot of the canon and status quo of the publisher's universe. While we're only in our second week of the new wave of storytelling, there's still a lot to process -- especially in the recent Infinite Frontier #0 one-shot, which gave a wide-ranging and expansive look at where the DC universe is going next. One of the biggest bombshells out of that was the reveal that two new "Earths" serve as the center points of the current DC universe -- and neither of them are what fans might be expecting. After Dark Nights: Death Metal confirmed the details of the first one, Elseworld, Infinite Frontier #0 began to shed a fascinating light on the second one. Spoilers for Infinite Frontier #0 from Joshua Williamson, Howard Porter, John Romita Jr., and Klaus Janson below! Only look if you want to know!

Midway through the issue, readers were treated to a story involving both Barry Allen and Wally West, with the former working with the Justice Incarnate to help map out the new multiverse. As Barry told Wally, the second point in the new multiverse had now been identified -- an Earth now dubbed as "Earth Omega." According to Barry, Earth Omega existed on the furthest possible outskirts of the new multiverse, and was providing readings that were unlike the rest of what had been found.

This also factored into the issue's epilogue, which saw the Quintessence -- Phantom Stranger, Ganthet, Hera, The Wizard Shazam, and Nix Uotan -- talking with The Spectre about their failed attempts to bring Wonder Woman over to their side. The Spectre told The Quintessence that Earth Omega would serve as a "prison" and "a place of endings", especially for whatever new threat was set to canvas its way through the multiverse.

This was taken to a grim conclusion by the arrival of Darkseid, who proceeded to show up and murder the entire group, all while essentially proclaiming that he is now the ruler of Earth Omega.

While the details beyond that are still relatively slim, the bits and pieces we already know about Earth Omega -- especially when juxtaposed with what's been established about Elseworld -- is definitely interesting. Elseworld seems to represent (as DC's "Elseworlds" publishing line has since the 1990s) an opportunity for creation and reinvention of the lore of the multiverse, while Earth Omega seems to signify the opposite -- a world that represents destruction and finality. There's no telling exactly how Darkseid will use that absolute to his advantage, but it definitely will be fascinating to see.

