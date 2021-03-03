DC Reveals a New Flash

✖

This week saw DC Comics kick off their latest publishing initiative with the debut of Infinite Frontier #0. In the 64-page issue we get to see the various corners of the DCU after the events of Dark Nights: Death Metal, gearing up for the next batch of stories coming from the publisher for the rest of the year. In addition to teases for Superman, Batman, the Justice League, and more, we get a surprising revelation about the future of the Scarlet Speedster which was previously only alluded to in the solicitations for the ongoing "The Flash" comic series. Spoilers for Infinite Frontier #0 below!

Near the conclusion of the issue we see Barry Allen at the House of Heroes, home of Justice Incarnate aka the superhero group composed of members from across the multiverse (as formed in The Multiversity). Inside the hall Barry is keeping tabs on the now ever-expanding multiverse in the DCU as President Superman supervises and remarks that "most of the worlds were returned after having been destroyed, but a few had their histories restarted." Barry makes reference to an offer that he's still contemplating just as Wally West arrives. When asked what the offer is, Barry says he's been given the option to join Justice Incarnate. Wally pointedly asks "Who will be The Flash?" prompting the reveal that, well, he will be.

(Photo: DC COMICS)

As Barry implies, and as the solicit for this month's issue of The Flash series seems to hint at, he'll still be appearing in the pages of DC Comics. Future solicitations for the comic however seem to imply that Wally will very much be taking on the role moving forward!

You can read the solicitation for The Flash #768, debuting in two weeks, below.

The Flash #768

written by JEREMY ADAMS

art and cover by BRANDON PETERSON

variant cover by IAN MacDONALD

ON SALE 3/16/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

The retirement of Wally West begins! After the events spanning from DC Universe: Rebirth to Heroes in Crisis to Dark Nights: Death Metal, the former Kid Flash decides to call it quits. But the current Flash needs his former partner now more than ever. As fallout from Infinite Frontier hits the Flash, Barry Allen and Wally West must confront the past by way of a Justice League led by Green Arrow.

Infinite Frontier will continue through the rest of the year with a freshly announced new series featuring Joshua Williamson and Xermanico bringing the six-issue Infinite Frontier event beginning this summer. The event series sees the DC Universe heroes exploring the new, expanding DC multiverse created by the conclusion of Dark Nights: Death Metal.