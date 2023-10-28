DC's Aquaman 2 Prequel Comic Reveals Justice League Cameos

This December, the DC Extended Universe will be taken to new heights, with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom being released in theaters. The film will continue the narrative of 2018's billion-dollar hit Aquaman, and a new comic is here to bridge the gap between the two. DC recently released a preview for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Special #1, which will be released wherever comics are sold on Tuesday, October 31st. The preview reveals that Arthur Curry / Aquaman (Jason Momoa) isn't the only Justice League member to appear in the issue, as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Barry Allen / The Flash (Ezra Miller) make cameos in the pages.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Special #1 will be written by Tim Seeley with art by Miguel Mendonca, colors by Andrew Dalhouse, and letters by Wes Abbott. In it, discover the shocking events that connect the smash-hit Aquaman movie to the eagerly anticipated Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom! Aquaman balances his duties as king and as a member of the Justice League, all while planning a wedding! Black Manta is on the hunt for Atlantean tech to help rebuild his armor! Orm plots to escape his Atlantean prison! Three action-packed tales crammed into a single special!

Will There Be an Aquaman 3?

At the moment, a third Aquaman film has yet to be greenlit by DC, especially amid the DC Studios changes led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Still, Wan has indicated that The Lost Kingdom functions as a standalone story, regardless of whatever canon it falls into at the end of the day.

"Well, Aquaman – even the first film – has always been a very standalone film," Wan told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "That was always our approach: that it kind of lives in its own world, and that's kind of how we've approached The Lost Kingdom as well. You know, people love Jason Momoa; people love him playing this role; and people love the action visuals of this space and this world. And that's what we're doing: we're taking it to the next level and we are still expanding – and just any fans of Aquaman the character, that love Black Manta, this is the next level and I'm very excited to finally put out there to show them what we've been working on all these years."

What Is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom About?

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which arrives in theaters on December 25th, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman. Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in a mystery role.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan, with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.

Keep scrolling to check out the first look at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Special #1, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released exclusively in theaters on December 27th.