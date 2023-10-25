Warner Bros. Discovery Restructures Consumer Products and Franchise Management

Pamela Lifford, who has been overseeing Warner Bros. Discovery's Discovery's Global Brands, Franchises and Experiences (which, among other things, oversees DC), is leaving the company after more than seven years. Lifford is reportedly leaving to deal with a family member's healthcare needs, and at the same time, Julian Moon -- the head of Consumer Products for Europe, the Middle East and Africa as well as Asia Pacific, is going to retire, meaning that Warners is set to completely reinvent that role more or less worldwide.

Robert Oberschelp, current North American head of Consumer Products, will take over as the new head of Global Consumer Products. For the last 30 years, he has had similar roles at NBCUniversal, The Walt Disney Company, Williams-Sonoma and Quicksilver. Preston Kevin Lewis, currently head of Consumer Products for Latin America and Retail Management for the Americas, will take on responsibility for the North American market for the time being, rather than hiring someone new.

"When I joined the company back in 2016, we set out on a mission to transform the division and how WB thought about fans," Lifford said in a statement. "Today, our team owns franchises, products, in-person experiences, DC, and keeps our global consumers engaged in our IP 24/7. I couldn't be prouder of what we've accomplished together."

She added, "Today, the group is poised to take all of this forward with the new leadership across the studio and company. You will soar and make WBD unrivaled in the industry."

"Pam is an extraordinary leader and unique in the entertainment industry," Warner Bros. Discovery chief revenue and strategy officer Bruce Campbell said. "She's brought tremendous value and thought leadership to the company over the years, and while we wish she were staying on, we understand and appreciate the commitment to family first. She put a tremendous team in place, and I look forward to what we will do together."

Campbell will also recruit a new Global Head of Franchise, effectively splitting up Lifford's responsibilities into two roles. Peter van Roden, head of Global Themed Entertainment, will continue in his current role, and likely take on some of Lifford's experiences-related responsibilities.

The changes announced today are effective November 27, according to TheWrap, who first reported the moves.