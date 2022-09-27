DC Multiverse Batman and Batmobeast Gold Label 2-Pack Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys has launched a DC Multiverse Gold Label variant of the Batmobeast vehicle that launched last year, and it's a pretty fantastic deal. This new version features a grungy, stripped-down, off-road ready Batmobeast that comes packaged with a Death Metal Batman figure. The set is a Walmart exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $50 with a release date set for early December.

Note that this Batmobeast variant is basically a muddy version of the original release without the exterior shell. Given that the original Batmobeast launched at $80 and is currently available here on Amazon for $51, we would say that the Gold Label variant is offers a good value thanks to the included Batman figure, which is a repaint of the original release.

The DC Multiverse Batmobeast from McFarlane Toys comes from the pages of Dark Nights: Death Metal. If you are unfamiliar, the Batmobeast is actually an evil Batman from the Dark Multiverse – a monster truck that contains an uploaded copy of Batman's consciousness. This sentient vehicle was recruited by The Batman Who Laughs to join the Dark Knights and invade Earth 0.

McFarlane's Batmobeast vehicle features rolling wheels, and it should be somewhere in the neighborhood of the original in terms of size (17-inches long and 11 1/4-inches tall). That makes it big enough to accommodate McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse 7-inch scale figures – like Deal Metal Batman.