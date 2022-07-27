DC Multiverse Booster Gold and Blue Beetle 2-Pack Is Up for Pre-Order

McFarlane Toys has officially dropped all of the details on their DC Multiverse multipack of 7-inch Booster Gold and Blue Beetle figures, and pre-orders are live here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout) for $39.99. The figures feature up to 22 points of articulation and accessories like Blue Beetle's grapple launcher and drone and Booster Gold's blast effect part and cellphone. A mechanical themed display base and 2x standard display stands are also included along with a collectible art card.

Booster Gold: "A college football star of the 25th Century who earned the nickname "Booster" on the field. Even though people assured him a professional career of fame and fortune was in his future, he decided he couldn't wait and wagered on his own games. The scandal ruined his dreams and reputation. Taking a job as a security guard in the Metropolis Space Museum, Mike saw another opportunity after studying the early age of superheroes. With future and alien technology stolen from the museum, and a time machine that was on display, he realized he could not only become a superhero himself in a past era where his criminal history was unknown, but he could also make his good deeds profitable."

Blue Beetle: "Over the course of a century, three different men from very different backgrounds have taken on the heroic mantle of the Blue Beetle, each making their mark in different ways. The original Beetle was an archaeologist named Dan Garrett, who discovered an ancient Scarab in an old Egyptian tomb that gave him superpowers which he used to fight crime. He was succeeded by the brilliant Ted Kord, who had no powers to speak of, but carried on the Blue Beetle legacy with just his wits and his fists, along with a whole lot of gadgets and a sharp sense of humor."

On a related note, DC's Blue Beetle movie is set to be released in theaters on August 18, 2023. The film will follow Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), who in the comics is a teenage superhero from El Paso, Texas who becomes fused to an alien scarab and gains superpowers. He is the third character to take on the role of Blue Beetle following the death of Ted Kord. The cast will also include Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Bruna Marquezine as Penny, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar as members of Jaime's family, and Harvey Guillen in a currently-unknown role.

"This is really gonna be a stepping stone in my life," Maridueña shared in an interview earlier this year. "I've gotten the chance to build chemistry with these people over the years on Cobra Kai. To try to recreate that chemistry in a much shorter amount of time is gonna be difficult, but all of these guys are professionals. I know that I'm in the hands of people who are the best at what they do. The opportunity at Cobra Kai has really blessed me; I can do stunts, we can do crazy stuff. Adding this new level of green screen and suits and CGI and all of this will add a whole new crazy level to it that I'm so excited for."