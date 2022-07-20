DC Multiverse Speeding Bullets Batman and Death Metal Batrocitus Figures Are On Sale Now

Following the debut of several new DC Multiverse figures during their Summer Showcase event last week, McFarlane Toys has opened up pre-orders for two new 7-inch scale figures. These figures include Batman from the 1993 Superman: Speeding Bullets comic and Batrocitus from the 2020 Dark Nights: Death Metal storyline. Official details about these new figures are available below along with pre-order links.

DC Multiverse Batman Speeding Bullets 7-Inch Action Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22): / Amazon: "Gotham's own Dark Knight with Kryptonian origins! This DC Multiverse Batman Superman: Speeding Bullets 7-Inch Scale Action Figure features ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts for posing and play. Batman is showcased in his costume from the 1993 Superman: Speeding Bullets one-shot comic book. Batman comes with 2x alternate hands and a flight stand. Also included is a collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and a character biography on the back.

On an alternate Earth in the DC Multiverse, Thomas and Martha Wayne discover a crashed rocket with an alien baby inside, and raise him as their son, Bruce. Years later, on one fatal night, the Wayne family are walking through an alley when a lone criminal stops them. Bruce watches as his parents are gunned down, but the vicious attack activates Bruce's Kryptonian powers, causing him to lose control and burn the criminal with his heat vision. For years after his parents' deaths, Bruce chose to hide away in Wayne Manor, hating violence, until a group of robbers invades his home, prompting him to face the world with a new identity-the Batman."

DC Multiverse Batrocitus Dark Metal 7-Inch Action Figure ($19.99) Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22) / Amazon: "Armed with a Red Lantern, the brutal behemoth from the Dark Multiverse arrives! This DC Multiverse Batrocitus Dark Nights: Death Metal 7-Inch Scale Action Figure features ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts for posing and play. Batrocitus is showcased in his costume from the Dark Nights: Death Metal comic book series. Batrocitus comes with Batrocitus comes with a Red Lantern, 2x alternate hands, and a display base. Also included is a collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and a character biography on the back.

An evil amalgamation of Batman and Atrocitus from the Dark Multiverse, Batrocitus joined forces with The Batman Who Laughs' team of Dark Knights in their attack on Earth-0. After their victory, he was assigned to guard New Apokolips, a hellish world where the majority of Earth's remaining Superheroes are imprisoned. Planning to free the Superheroes, Wonder Woman, Batman, and Harley Quinn crash land on the planet, and Batrocitus and the Dark Knights go to investigate. There, they find the undead Jonah Hex, right when the zombie gunslinger is detonating explosives, destroying them all."