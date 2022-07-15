DC Multiverse McFarlane Toys Summer Showcase 2022 Pre-order Guide
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
McFarlane Toys is in the second and final day of their Summer Showcase 2022 event, and there are several pre-orders up for fans of their DC Multiverse lineup. A breakdown of the new figures and statues can be found below along with pre-order links. New releases will be added as they become available.
- DC Multiverse Deathstroke DC Rebirth 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order at Amazon / Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using SUNFREE22 at checkout
- DC Multiverse Gold Label Ocean Master ($19.99) – Target Exclusive
- Black Adam Movie Dr. Fate Resin Statue ($169.99) – Pre-order at Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Black Adam Movie Black Adam Hero Costume Resin Statue ($169.99) – Pre-order at Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- DC Multiverse Talon 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order at Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- DC Collector Megafig Wave 3 Nekron Action Figure ($39.99) – Pre-order at Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- DC Collector Megafig Wave 3 Bane Action Figure ($39.99) – Pre-order at Amazon / Entertainment Earth
