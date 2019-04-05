DC's Shazam! Movies to Get Their Own Tie-In Graphic Novel

We're just a few months away from the debut of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, with the DC sequel having its release date moved forward to December of this year. The sequel is expected to bring a new adventure for Billy Batson (Asher Angel) / Shazam (Zachary Levi) and the various members of his family, a focus that delighted fans when the original 2019 film came out. In anticipation of Fury of the Gods' debut, DC Comics is releasing a new young-adult graphic novel set within the films' universe — and we got our first details as to what that will entail. Titled Shazam! Thundercrack, the graphic novel will be written and illustrated by Yehudi Mercado, and will be released on November 29th.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

"Billy Batson's never been a team player, and becoming the superhero Shazam didn't seem to change that much. But his new strength and stamina will make football a breeze-which is good, because his school needs a new quarterback! Between football practice and superhero training, Billy's muscles are getting bigger, but so is his ego. Will foster dad Victor's wise counsel and memories of his own football triumphs help keep young Shazam grounded? Shazam! Thundercrack is set within the movie timeline, showing Freddy's vlog filled with superhero training montages, family pranks, and the new gig he took to monitor Billy's football practices (the cheerleading squad really needed a new mascot!)."

The cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods also includes Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler in a currently-unknown role, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

"I loved the first Shazam movie," producer Peter Safran explained in an interview with Collider earlier this year. "I thought it was beautifully done. I thought that David Sandberg nailed that tone so incredibly well. The eye of the needle was so small to get it right, but he really did nail it. I feel like this second one has more emotion, more humor, but it also has bigger action, bigger set pieces, some great villains. I just feel like it's everything that we loved in the first movie but really turned up to 11. So I love it."

"I think the addition of some of these new characters with Rachel Zegler and Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu are fantastic editions," Safran continued. "I love that the kids are all a little bit older now so we get to have a little bit more fun in kind of an edgier fashion with them. Zach inhabits that character in such a beautiful fashion. So to have been able to make a second one of those, it's a thrill."

Are you excited for Shazam! Fury of the Gods? Will you be checking out Shazam! Thundercrack? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released on December 21st. As mentioned above, Shazam! Thundercrack will be released on November 29th.