DC Reveals Aquamen Character Designs and First Look

DC is expanding its Aquaman franchise with the upcoming release of Aquamen, a team-up series that launches in the aftermath of Aquaman: The Becoming and Black Manta. The first look at unlettered preview pages and character designs from Aquamen were released by DC, revealing work from the creative team of Chuck Brown, Brandon Thomas, Sami Basri, and Adriano Lucas. The publisher has been quietly building up the Aquaman lineup with titles such as Aquaman: The Becoming, Black Manta, and Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target. The character of Jackson Hyde has also gotten a greater spotlight, following his starring role in DC Future State.

The first look at Aquamen #1 features a large sea dragon attacking a building under the control of Ocean Master. Leaping out of the water for the rescue is Arthur Curry and Jackson Hyde. The character designs give a better look at the costumes worn by Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Mera, Black Manta, Jackson Hyde, Tempest, and Tula, who will all have roles to play in Aquamen. The interior art and turnarounds are by Sami Basri, with Adriano Lucas providing interior colors.

The solicitation for Aquamen #1, on sale February 22nd, reads: “When a suicide bomber in Middle America is revealed as an Atlantean sleeper agent seemingly gone rogue, the Aquamen—Arthur Curry and Jackson Hyde—are on the case. But it soon becomes clear that the tragedy was not just a single bad actor, but the beginnings of a much larger and more dangerous chain reaction…and the heart of an explosive Atlantean conspiracy! If Arthur’s not careful, the secrets he’s keeping—from Mera, Tula, Tempest, Atlantis, the surface, and even Jackson—could cause a rift from which the Aquamen might never recover!”

Black Manta #6 comes out February 8th, two weeks before Aquamen #1 arrives in stores. The finale of the miniseries is written by Chuck Brown with art by Valentine de Landro. It’s solicitation reads: “It’s villain versus villain as Black Manta fights to stop Devil Ray, whose eyes are set on Atlantis but whose ambitions might very well bring about the end of the world. Will Manta finally be able to own his roots, his power, and his flaws to save Atlantis…and himself?”

Aquamen #1 Main Cover

Aquamen #1 1:25 Ratio Variant Cover

Aquamen #1 Card Stock Variant Cover

Aquamen #1 Black History Month Variant Cover

Aquamen #1 Interior Art

Aquamen #1 Interior Art

Aquamen #1 Interior Art

Aquamen #1 Interior Art

Arthur Curry and Mera Character Designs

Black Manta Character Designs

Jackson Hyde Character Designs

Tempest and Tula Character Designs