DC Universe Streaming Service Details Revealed

DC Entertainment has issued a statement providing fans with their best idea yet of what shape the DC Universe app will take when it launches later this year.

The app will be home to movies, TV, and comics, all of which will draw on DC’s decades-long well of intellectual property. Animated and live action series and movies will populate the app, spanning from the Fleischer Superman cartoons to the Tim Burton Batman movies, DC Universe animated features, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Developing new ways for consumers to access some of our most popular and iconic brands and franchises as well as exclusive, new content whenever they want, on the devices they choose, is one of our studio’s top priorities,” said Craig Hunegs, president, Warner Bros. Digital Networks. “The DC UNIVERSE platform gives fans a place to tailor their experience and build a direct relationship with DC in a way they never could before.”

The app will also have spaces for breaking news, fan interaction, and an “ever-growing” DC Encyclopedia, as well as opportunities to earn rewards, participate in contests, and buy exclusive merch.

Fans can sign up now for an opportunity for beta access, which will open in August 2018. Beta access will give members a chance to test the new digital experience and provide valuable feedback on the early version of the service before it goes live later this fall.

According to the release, “at the heart of DC Universe will be all-new exclusive original live-action and animated series based on DC’s iconic characters.”

Developed by Warner Bros. Television, Swamp Thing and Doom Patrol are scheduled to debut in 2019, following the live action adventure series Titans, which premieres later this year.

Warner Bros. Animation is also developing a slate of animated TV series based on existing fan favorites, including Harley Quinn and the long-awaited third season of the popular Young Justice animated series, which are both scheduled to debut in 2019.

An assortment of DC superhero films will also be available at launch for exclusive viewing windows, including all four original Superman movies and classic TV shows remastered in HD which include, Batman: The Animated Series and the original Wonder Woman series. The service will feature a selection of DC animated movies including, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, Green Lantern: First Flight, and Wonder Woman.

The decision to include comics will be something that is available not only on mobile devices but attached to Roku and other screen-based apps as well. According to the release, “fans can scroll through some of their favorite comics from the comfort of their couch with family or friends and see this vibrant art form come to life like never before. A curated selection of thousands of DC comics will be available to DC UNIVERSE members from a library that includes decades of comics creations.”

“We wanted the DC Universe comic reader to be a blend of art and technology that would further enhance fans’ experience of the live-action and animated programming on DC Universe,” said Dan DiDio, publisher, DC Entertainment. “This hand-curated selection from our decades of comic creations gives fans a thematic digital longbox to carry with them on the device of their choosing or lets them watch exclusive video content on a big screen followed by the comic that inspired it.”

DC says that the community within DC Universe will be an inclusive community where members can personalize their profile, share lists, and engage in discussions.” Designed to be a place for finding commonality and sharing favorite rivalries or the latest list of must-read comics, members will have a forum for posting information, finding friendship and sharing their DC passions in a shared space within DC UNIVERSE,” the statment claims.

The DC encyclopedia, to which fans can contribute, will house bios of hundreds of DC characters and places. In addition, members will have chances to win premium rewards, including game unlocks, first-chance access to pop-culture events, exclusive experiences and more.

Exclusively for DC Universe members, DC Collectibles will offer a wide range of new action figures and collector’s items based on DC’s characters and stories. Members will have exclusive access to all-new six-inch Justice League Animated action figures based on designs from the fan-favorite animated series (2001-2004), starting in fall 2018. In addition to DC Collectibles, members will have access to a wide range of exclusive, curated and hard-to-find DC merchandise from a variety of licensing partners before the rest of the world.

The operation of DC Universe will be managed by Sam Ades, general manager and senior vice president, Warner Bros. Digital Network, based in Burbank. The digital media executive formerly served as the senior vice president, direct to consumer, for DC Entertainment, where he was responsible for creating and executing DC’s digital marketing strategy.

DC UNIVERSE will be available at launch on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV, as well as the web and mobile web.