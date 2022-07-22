DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1 Reveals First Look at Comic-Con 2022

Writer Tom Taylor has revealed the first look at DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1, the first issue in the finale of his DCeased franchise with artist Trevor Hairsine. DC held a Tom Taylor & Tom King in Conversation panel Thursday at Comic-Con 2022, where one of King's new projects, Gotham City: Year One with Phil Hester, was also announced. DCeased: War of the Undead Gods is an eight-issue monthly limited series beginning in August, and is the fifth title in the overall franchise, following DCeased, DCeased: Dead Planet, DCeased: Unkillables, and DCeased: Hope at World's End.

"My original plan was for something quite a bit longer, and we condensed it because we decided to just make it a six back when they weren't sure it was going to sell," Taylor previously told ComicBook.com about DCeased back in 2019. "That's pretty funny. Yeah. Before it sold 260,000 copies for issue one... We have essentially set up an all-new Justice League and established that it's possible the virus can be beaten. So if there's a way to go forward if the chance arises. If the retailers and the readers want it enough, who knows what could happen. I've got fingers crossed."

You can find the first look at DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1 below, along with its solicitation. The issue goes on sale August 9th.