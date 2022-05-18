The shocking and buzzworthy world of DCeased is about to come to a close. On Wednesday, DC announced plans to publish DCeased: War of the Undead Gods, which is poised to be the final chapter of the fan-favorite franchise. Writer Tom Taylor and artist Trevor Hairsine are reuniting for the project, which will publish as an eight-issue monthly limited series beginning in August. DCeased: War of the Undead Gods will be the fifth title in the overall franchise, following DCeased, DCeased: Dead Planet, DCeased: Unkillables, and DCeased: Hope at World's End.

In DCeased: War of the Undead Gods, what began as a battle for Earth has become a war for the galaxy! The emergence of a reborn, undead Darkseid in DCeased: Dead Planet sets the stage for the most devastating conflict yet for Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman! As the Anti-Life Equation spreads into the cosmos, the survivors of Earth prepare for the coming apocalypse and realize their only hope could lie in the most powerful surviving hero from the first DCeased series.

War of the Undead Gods will feature an array of cover options, including a main cover from Hairsine, a card stock homage variant cover from Dan Mora, a card stock acetate variant cover by Kael Ngu, a 1 in 25 ratio "horror" variant cover by DCeased mainstay Francesco Mattina, a 1 in 50 ratio variant cover by Sun Khamunaki, and a 1 in 100 card stock "virgin" homage ratio variant cover of Dan Mora's art. Mora's variant covers for the first four issues will connect into a larger image, which will pay homage to Jim Lee's legendary cover art for X-Men #1.

"My original plan was for something quite a bit longer, and we condensed it because we decided to just make it a six back when they weren't sure it was going to sell," Taylor previously told ComicBook.com about DCeased back in 2019. "That's pretty funny. Yeah. Before it sold 260,000 copies for issue one... We have essentially set up an all-new Justice League and established that it's possible the virus can be beaten. So if there's a way to go forward if the chance arises. If the retailers and the readers want it enough, who knows what could happen. I've got fingers crossed."

Keep scrolling to check out the first look at the DCeased finale, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, DCeased: War of the Undead Gods will be released wherever comics are sold on Tuesday, August 9th.