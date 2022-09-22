DC's Stargirl: Meg DeLacy Explains That Surprising Cindy Reveal

This week on DC's Stargirl, the JSA continued their investigation into the murder of Steven Sharpe/The Gambler (Eric Goins) and finally got a new piece of evidence after repeatedly running into dead ends. The new evidence left the young heroes with a shocking new suspect, but for viewers there was an even more surprising turn at episode's end for one of their own — and it could have huge implications going forward. Now, Meg DeLacy explains that surprising revelation to ComicBook.com,

Warning: spoilers for the fourth episode of the third season of DC's Stargirl, "Frenemies – Chapter Four: The Evidence", beyond this point.

In the episode, Beth/Doctor Mid-Nite (Anjelika Washington) discovers a skin cell at The Gambler's trailer and it's Charles McNider that helps identify it: it's a skin cell similar to that of Dragon King. It's a frightening possibility, though Courtney suggests that even though Cindy did kill Dragon King, given all of the experimentation he did on himself he may be someone that cannot be killed. However, while Courtney is worried about how the possibility of Dragon King's return could impact Cindy, viewers find out something perhaps even more grim. It's revealed that the physical issues Cindy's been dealing with privately are her body turning more and more like her father's. We see her eyes do the reptilian blink and then we see the reptilian scales on her arm.

DeLacy told ComicBook.com that for Cindy, the physical transformation is devastating on a number of levels — especially since it's impacting her more than just physically.

"Physically and then also what it's doing internally, too," DeLacy said. "And if it's messing with the wires crossing, chemically, all of that stuff. And she could feel it. Something's off and the audience sees the eye twitch before she does. So, I can only imagine what that feels like, just in her eyes, in her heart, in her skin, in her energy, her all of it."

The revelation that Cindy has skin similar to her father's also doesn't exactly help eliminate her as a suspect in The Gambler's murder, either. Viewers already know that Cindy has his laptop and while it's not definitive that Cindy is the killer — there's still quite a few episodes left this season after all — DeLacy did offer some insight on what she thinks Cindy's motives would be.

"Let's see if I did kill him… I mean, I think it would give me insight in everyone's life and I would have my control and power again," she said. "I would be definitely following back towards my dad's footsteps, which would be very interesting because she's used the whole experience of her father in the Shadowland. She's like, 'I'm over you. I killed you once. I'll do it again and again and again.' So, I feel like it would lean towards having that control and that underbelly on the whole of Blue Valley which she felt like she really wanted at one point when her dad was still alive and wanted all of Season 2 as well. So, by doing this and stealing this piece of intel, this laptop that has the ability to watch everyone, to be a voyeur, it would go back to her evil plan."

She continued, "I know that the show was playing with that. And I think it's interesting and I think that at this point in the show, though, Cindy is just… it's hard for her to compartmentalize both goals, but right now she's very involved in figuring out what is going on with her body physically because it's distracting her. It hurts."

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.