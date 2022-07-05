DC's Stargirl Season 3 Gets Premiere Date

On Tuesday, The CW revealed their fall premiere dates and for fans of the network's DC series, that schedule came with good news. DC's Stargirl — the only one of the network's DC series airing this fall — is set to return for Season 3 on Wednesday, August 31st at 8/7c. The series returns roughly a month ahead of the rest of The CW's fall programming, which kicks off in earnest beginning in October.

At the moment, not a lot is known about the third season of DC's Stargirl. It was revealed at the end of last season that Season 3 is subtitled "Frenemies" and series star Brec Bassinger recently teased that the season will feature a murder mystery theme that will see hero and villain try to figure out who the killer is.

"You know what, I'm just gonna say it," Bassinger said. "Murder mystery! And how evil and good are going to live in a town together and figure out who the murderer is."

The CW also recently released a teaser trailer for the upcoming season that hints at the more interesting complications that Stargirl will face in Season 3 with the return of Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale). It was revealed at the end of last season that he's not dead after all which should make things interesting considering that both Stargirl and Starman utilize the Cosmic Staff, and there's only one Cosmo.

You can check out the rest of The CW's fall premiere dates, including those for highly anticipated series The Winchesters and Walker Independence, below.

Wednesday, August 31 8:00-9:00PM: "DC's Stargirl" (Season Premiere)

Sunday, October 2 8:00-9:00PM: "Family Law" (Series Premiere) 9:00-10:00PM: "Coroner" (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, October 5 8:00-9:00PM: "DC'S Stargirl" (Original Episode) 9:00-10:00PM: "Kung Fu" (Season Premiere)

Thursday, October 6 8:00-9:00PM: "Walker" (Season Premiere) 9:00-10:00PM:" "Walker Independence" (Series Premiere)

Friday, October 7 8:00-10:00PM iHeartRadio Music Festival (Night One)

Saturday, October 8 8:00-10:00PM IHeartRadio Music Festival (Night Two)

Monday, October 10 8:00-9:00PM "All American" (Season Premiere) 9:00-10:00PM "All American: Homecoming" (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, October 11 8:00-9:00PM "The Winchesters" (Series Premiere) 9:00-10:00PM "Professionals" (Series Premiere)

Friday, October 14 8:00-9:00PM "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (Season Premiere) 9:00-9:30PM "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (Season Premiere)

Saturday, October 22 8:00-9:00PM "Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars" (Series Premiere) 9:00-9:30PM "World's Funniest Animals" (Season Premiere)

