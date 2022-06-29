DC's Stargirl Season 3 Trailer Released by The CW

The CW has released a first trailer for the upcoming third season of DC's Stargirl. On Tuesday, during the Season 2 finale of Superman & Lois, fans got their first look at the fan-favorite series' return and it teases some big changes for Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) — namely the presence of Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) and teaming up with Cindy Burman/Shiv (Meg DeLacy). You can check it out for yourself below.

Currently, we don't know a lot about the third season of DC's Stargirl, though Bassinger did previously tease the theme of the season, which is subtitled "Frenemies".

"You know what, I'm just gonna say it," she told TVLine earlier this year. "Murder mystery! And how evil and good are going to live in a town together and figure out who the murderer is."

The idea of evil and good living in a town together is quite literal for Season 3. The end of Season 2 revealed that the Crocks — Larry "Crusher" Crock/Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins) and Paula Brooks/Tigress (Joy Osmanski) — revealed that they would be living next door to the Whitmore-Dugans. There's also the Cindy Burman of it all which should also make things pretty interesting.

It will also be interesting to see how Sylvester Pemberton factors into things, considering that both Starman and Stargirl use the Cosmic Staff… and there's only one Cosmo.

DC's Stargirl will also be occupying a new time slot, in a sense, when it returns for Season 3. The first two seasons of the series were both summer releases, but Season 3 will debut on Wednesday nights this fall. More than that, it will be the only DC superhero show airing this fall. Both The Flash and Superman & Lois won't debut until midseason and Batwoman and DC's Legends of Tomorrow were cancelled earlier this year.

"We're staying in the superhero business," The CW chairman CEO Mark Pedowitz said. "We're not as robust as we were, but we're still there… We plan to stay in that business."

DC's Stargirl will air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, ahead of new episodes of Kung Fu in the fall.

Are you excited for Season 3 of DC's Stargirl? What do you think about the new Season 3 trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!