DCU Supergirl's First Appearance Might Be Sooner Than We Think

There was major news on Wednesday when the shortlist for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow casting was released, revealing that Milly Alcock, Emilia Jones, and Meg Donnelly will reportedly screen test for the Supergirl role. But while news of the casting process is in its early stages itself is interesting, there's another facet to things. Deadline's report notes that not only is DC Studios co-head James Gunn involved in the process with Supergirl casting, but the character may make a cameo appearance in another DC project before her major appearance in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

The idea that audiences might meet the DCU's Kara Zor-El/Supergirl before her own movie is something that there has been speculated about for a bit now, most recently back in November 2023 when it was announced that Ana Nogueira is set to write Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow — something that was the biggest update on the project at the time. That announcement had many wondering if we might see Supergirl earlier than we think and given the timing of this casting news, it seems like Supergirl might be being set in place for a cameo in Superman: Legacy. That film will not only kick off the DCU but is also set to introduce a number of characters. Having Supergirl appear, even briefly, to establish her as part of the universe before her own story, simply makes sense.

And it's also something Wednesday's report seems to support. That report noted that Supergirl could make a cameo in a film that isn't her own and with the search for a director for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow ongoing, the report notes that sources want to "lock down an actress" for the role for such an introductory appearance. With Superman: Legacy set to begin filming in March and screen tests for potential Supergirl actresses reported to happen within the next month, the timeline for Supergirl to make her debut in Superman: Legacy lines up.

What Is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow About?

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to be inspired by Tom King and Bilquis Evely's twelve-issue miniseries of the same name. In the series, Kara Zor-El has seen some epic adventures over the years but finds her life without meaning or purpose. Here she is, a young woman who saw her planet destroyed and was sent to Earth to protect a baby cousin who ended up not needing her. What was it all for? Wherever she goes, people only see her through the lens of Superman's fame. Just when Supergirl thinks she's had enough, everything changes. An alien girl seeks her out for a vicious mission. Her world has been destroyed, and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn't help her, she'll do it herself, whatever the cost. Now a Kryptonian, a dog, and an angry, heartbroken child head out into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core.

What is Superman: Legacy about?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. Superman: Legacy will be written and directed by Gunn, and will serve as the first film installment of his and Peter Safran's DC Universe reboot.

Superman: Legacy will also star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.