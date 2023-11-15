Could the DCU's Supergirl Cameo in Superman: Legacy Before Her Solo Movie?

James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe is beginning to take shape, with a number of movies and Max-exclusive television shows on the horizon. The slate's first ten projects were announced earlier this year, and news updates about the cast and crew have begun to come to light. The latest arrived on Tuesday, with news that Ana Nogueira will be writing DC Studios' forthcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie. While the film does not yet have a director, or even a star, this was the biggest revelation yet regarding the highly-anticipated movie.

it also begs the question — could we be seeing Kara Zor-El / Supergirl in the DCU even sooner than Woman of Tomorrow? Could the maid of might possibly make an appearance in the movie that kicks off the entire franchise: Gunn's 2025 blockbuster Superman: Legacy?

Could Supergirl Appear in Superman: Legacy?

A lot is currently unknown about the plot of Superman: Legacy — but it's already pretty safe to assume that the film will be taking a distinct approach to the Man of Steel. Not only will the film revolve around a Clark Kent / Superman (David Corenswet) at an earlier point in his life, but we already know that it will feature a few unexpected DC heroes, including Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Rex Mason / Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Guy Gardner / Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion).

If Legacy wants to continue the trend of doing "firsts" for Superman on the big screen, showing Supergirl in some capacity would definitely do it. Kara has not technically been in one of her cousin's live-action solo movies, with the duo only appearing in the medium together in The CW's Arrowverse and in a digitally-recreated cameo in the recent The Flash movie. Plus, Kara could have a unique narrative potential in helping tell Clark's story, and showcasing his connection to Krypton and the larger superhero ecosystem. It would also explain why and how Woman of Tomorrow already has a screenwriter, as the live-action Kara could potentially be cast before Legacy starts production.

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. The film is written and directed by Gunn, and also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

What Is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow About?

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is poised to be inspired by Tom King and Bilquis Evely's recent twelve-issue miniseries of the same name. In that comic, Kara Zor-El has seen some epic adventures over the years, but finds her life without meaning or purpose. Here she is, a young woman who saw her planet destroyed and was sent to Earth to protect a baby cousin who ended up not needing her. What was it all for? Wherever she goes, people only see her through the lens of Superman's fame. Just when Supergirl thinks she's had enough, everything changes. An alien girl seeks her out for a vicious mission. Her world has been destroyed, and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn't help her, she'll do it herself, whatever the cost. Now a Kryptonian, a dog, and an angry, heartbroken child head out into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core.

