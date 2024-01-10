Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Shortlist Reportedly Revealed

James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe is reportedly one step closer to finding its Supergirl. On Wednesday, a report revealed that DC Studios is planning to hold screen tests in the next month for actresses to portray Kara Zor-El / Supergirl in the new live-action franchise. The report names three actresses who are in the mix for the role — House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock, CODA star Emilia Jones, and The Winchesters star Meg Donnelly. Still, there is reportedly a chance that the role could go to another actress, and that the studio could offer it directly "to a movie star."

According to the report, Gunn is involved with the casting process around Supergirl, in part because she is believed to be making a cameo in another DCU project prior to her solo film, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Rumors had previously swirled that Supergirl would make an appearance in the upcoming Superman: Legacy, which will be written and directed by Gunn. Woman of Tomorrow does not have a release date or a director attached, but reports late last year confirmed that Ana Nogueira is writing the film's script. Nogueira was actually previously attached to write an earlier incarnation of a Supergirl movie, which would have starred Sasha Calle and spun directly out of the events of this year's The Flash movie. According to the reports, even though Nogueira's previous version of the movie was scrapped, Gunn and Safran liked her work and gave her an overall DC writing deal.

What Is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow About?

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is poised to be inspired by Tom King and Bilquis Evely's recent twelve-issue miniseries of the same name. In that comic, Kara Zor-El has seen some epic adventures over the years, but finds her life without meaning or purpose. Here she is, a young woman who saw her planet destroyed and was sent to Earth to protect a baby cousin who ended up not needing her. What was it all for? Wherever she goes, people only see her through the lens of Superman's fame. Just when Supergirl thinks she's had enough, everything changes. An alien girl seeks her out for a vicious mission. Her world has been destroyed, and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn't help her, she'll do it herself, whatever the cost. Now a Kryptonian, a dog, and an angry, heartbroken child head out into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core.

"I write a lot of twelve-issue series," King told ComicBook.com in a 2021 interview. "That's probably what I'm most known for, with Vision and Mr. Miracle and all that. So of course, when they said Supergirl, I was like, 'Great, twelve issues.' And they were like, 'No, Supergirl can't sustain 12 issues. The best we can do is eight, because the sales will just drop off and nobody will buy it.' So, my great hope is that the next writer who comes along and says, 'I want to do Supergirl,' they're like, 'Yes, you can do as many issues as you want.' She needs to have her own books. She needs to be prominent in the DC universe. She needs to be a character like Aquaman, like The Flash, like Green Lantern, where this is an automatic DC character that there's always a book for men and women to reach out to and find an awesome Supergirl story."

