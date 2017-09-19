Deathstroke is Still Marc Guggenheim’s Favorite Arrowverse Costume

After five years and dozens of costumes, Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim still prefers Deathstroke’s costume, designed for the second season of the hit superhero drama.

During a podcast commentary track for the season 5 finale, produced for ComicBook.com with the cooperation of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Guggenheim expressed his admiration for the suit when it came onscreen for the first time.

“I think the Deathstroke costume is still my favorite costume,” Guggenheim told his co-showrunner Wendy Mericle.

“It is a triumph,” agreed Mericle.

“Serious shout-out to Maya Mani and Ken Hawryliw, who do the costumes and props respectively,” Guggenheim added. “Costumes like the Deathstroke costume are a hybrid of their two skillsets.”

Manu Bennett plays Slade Wilson/Deathstroke in the series; he first appeared in season one as an ally of Oliver Queen’s on Lian Yu, before being driven to madness and turning on his friend. The pair squared off in season 2, and since then Deathstroke has remained the favorite big bad in the eyes of many fans.

The character resurfaced at the end of season 5 as an ally of Oliver’s when Green Arrow needed to take on Prometheus, and will return in season 6, as one story centers on Slade’s search for his son, Joe, who was previously believed to be dead.

There is no word yet on how many episodes he will appear in, although the search for Joe will apparently encompass at least a two-episode story and Slade will also appear at least briefly in the season 6 premiere, which picks up from an explosive season 5 finale cliffhanger.

