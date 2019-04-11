Flex Mentallo Confirmed to Appear on ‘Doom Patrol’

While DC Universe‘s Doom Patrol has been winning over fans with its team of quirky reluctant heroes as well as the appearances of some other fan-favorites — such as Animal-Mineral-Vegetable Man, there are still characters comic book fans would love to see on the series. When it comes to one of the most-hoped for, fans will get their wish. Flex Mentallo is definitely coming to Doom Patrol.

During a panel at Wonder Con this weekend, Doom Patrol producer Jeremy Carver confirmed that the fan-favorite character will appear on the series, but it’s unclear exactly when, how, and for how long (via Heroic Hollywood).

Created by Richard Case and Grant Morrison, Flex Mentallo made his debut Doom Patrol #35 from 1990 as an unkempt, amnesiac audience member for Danny the Street’s famous Perpetual Cabaret. In the issue, when the Doom Patrol come to Danny’s aid, seeing the team battle gives Flex back his memory. The character is a parody of the bodybuilder Charles Atlas and his “the insult that made a Man out of Mac” advertisements in comics and has the power to manipulate reality itself simply by flexing his muscles.

The idea that Flex might be coming to Doom Patrol isn’t exactly a new one. Back in February, audition tapes posted to Vimeo (via Geeks WorldWide) revealed a variety of actors trying out for the role with script samples that showed a take on the character very much in line with Morrison’s collaboration with Frank Quitely. At the time, it was thought that the character might show up in a stinger towards the end of Season 1 or even going forward in Season 2 of the series. However, with Flex’s comic book roots being tied to Danny the Street, it’s possible that Doom Patrol fans will be seeing him sooner. This week’s upcoming episode is entitled “Danny Patrol” and will see the debut of Danny the Street. The episode synopsis reveals that “a sentient, gender-queer, teleporting street named Danny who’s being hunted by the secret Bureau of Normalcy needs help from Niles — but gets Vic and Larry instead.”

With the additions of both Danny the Street and Flex Mentallo, Doom Patrol is further making good on the promise the series’ stars made ahead of Doom Patrol’s debut that the series would be unlike other superhero shows — including its DC Universe sister series Titans. Robotman actor Brendan Fraser spoke about his role with ComicBook.com earlier this week, revealing new details about his take on former race car driver Cliff Steele.

“[He’s] a straight up narcissist. He’s a daredevil. Okay, so he drives cars fast, and I question if, or not, he really won those races all fair and square,” Fraser said. “He’s a glory hound, and a cheater in more than one way, not just on the track. Yes, he needs to get it together, but it’s too late before he makes the decision to turn things around if he can, when he immediately loses his wife and child, or does he? Keep watching. It’s a comic book.”

Doom Patrol is now streaming on DC Universe.

