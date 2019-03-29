‘Doom Patrol’ Recap With Spoilers: The Team Gets in Touch With Their Feelings in “Therapy Patrol”

Last week, the team on Doom Patrol met the first Doom Patrol and saw firsthand what happened to them after they faced down Mr. Nobody and failed. Theirs was a sad fate, left in what functioned as a sad mental hospital for them where they are essentially living in a self-created fantasy as they torture themselves over and over in reality. The experience left them shaken, leading to a bit of group therapy. As always, there will be full spoilers below in our recap of “Therapy Patrol”

Episode starts with Cliff, of all people trying to hold a group therapy session as he thinks working through their issues are the way to survive dealing with Mr. Nobody. Unsurprisingly, no one is too into that. Cut to a Rita-centric flashback. 1930. Little Rita won a beauty pageant and got to meet her idol — a cold and disinterested movie star. In the present, Rita wakes up as a melted blob and struggles to get it together. She ends up melting into a furnace grate, battles her way back upstairs and back to human form only for it to happen again.

Flash to Larry, 1935. Young Larry overhears his parents arguing about the fact that they know about his sexual orientation but see it only as a detriment to their social standing. In the present, Larry gets up and goes through is routine of wrapping his burned body, pausing to look himself in the mirror before suggesting to the Negative Spirit that they take the day off, the energy leaving his body in response. Larry is sent to his memories, the last day before his accident but details are wrong, so he yells at the Spirit who leaps back in and then back out, sending him into his memory again, this time with accurate details and an urging to “be here”. Eventually, Larry admits his failings to himself.

Vic’s turn, 2002. Little Vic has a dislocated shoulder that is fixed by the doctor. His mom tells him there’s no shame in crying and he admits he’s scared his dad will be mad. His mom agrees to keep his secret as to how he hurt himself. In the present, Vic soldiers on calling a team meeting and going around to wake the others up. They’re late as always, but he’s alerted to messages on his old dating program and finds out that his dad blocked all his notifications. Vic starts to reply to his messages, but everyone is just into Cyborg. He finds one he likes, his interface gives him live feed of the girl, she sends him a picture of himself as Cyborg and watches her react in horror before swiping left. Cliff then attacks him.

Jane, 1950. The crying infant Jane is watched ominously by what is presumably her father. In the present, she paints a portrait of him, and punches it repeatedly. She ends up in the basement where the videos of her personalities are and watches them. She starts having a mental breakdown, fighting with her personalities.

In the library, Cliff starts losing it. Flashback to 1961. Young Cliff hears his parents fighting. It’s nearly identical to his own fight with his wife the day he died. In the present, he takes off in the team bus, going to the home of his ex-friend Bump, confronting him about his daughter. Turns out, it’s not real. It’s all in his head. He ends up processing all his grief at once, leading to the group therapy situation we opened with.

Rita admits that she doesn’t know or what she is without Rita Farr. Larry opens up about his loneliness and self-loathing. Vic says he killed his mom, opening up about the accident that changed his life but is worried his memories aren’t real. Jane takes her turn, revealing the Hangman’s Daughter’s painting. Jane tells Cliff he’s not a real man and then tells Jane that he’s the only person who can stand her and only likes one personality. He then starts to malfunction. A rat crawls out of him.

Cut to the rat, Admiral Whiskers. He witnesses his mom get run over by Cliff. Mr. Nobody sends him to exact revenge on Cliff — setting up the entire episode.

Doom Patrol is now streaming on DC Universe. New episodes air every Friday.