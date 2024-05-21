McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Killer Croc Megafig Gold Label Exclusive Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys has revamped yet another figure as a Gold Label Amazon exclusive, and this time around it's the Killer Croc Megafig inspired by Batman: Arkham Asylum. First launched in 2022 as a standard figure in the DC Multiverse lineup, the Gold Label edition includes glow-in-the-dark paint deco, an art card, card stand and display base.

Pre-orders for the Gold Label Killer Croc Megafig are available here on Amazon for $49.99 with a release date set for July 26th. The previously released standard version is also available on Amazon priced at $36.

"Born with a rare mutation that made his skin green and scaly and grew his body to grotesque proportions, Waylon Jones was raised by an abusive aunt and bullied relentlessly for his appearance. He briefly worked as a carnival freak under the name Killer Croc, but his misanthropy grew as did his bestial nature, pushing him to a life of crime. As his physical condition and mental state deteriorate, Killer Croc becomes a more bestial foe, increasingly detached from humanity"

On a related note McFarlane Toys recently opened up pre-orders for the DC Multiverse Batman: Futures End Jokerbot figure, which is a standalone, Gold Label, glow-in-the-dark version of a Target exclusive Build-A-Figure from a few years back. This time around, it's an Amazon exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $29.99 with a release date set for July 26th.

It's a crazy figure from a really intriguing 2014 DC storyline in which Bruce Wayne is merged with the Joker to form a cyber soldier. That's why you'll find the Joker's visage on one side of the head of this figure and Batman's on the other. In addition to the glow-in-the-dark paint, the figure will also include and art card and a base.

"In a possible future decades from now, an aging Bruce Wayne helps his successor Terry McGinnis (aka Batman Beyond) travel back in time to prevent a highly advanced A.I. from taking over society. Terry successfully makes the trip, but Bruce gets critically injured in the process and is left behind. Enemy forces quickly take Bruce and merge him with The Joker, whom they previously captured and have locked away combining the two in a twisted act that makes Super Hero one with Super-Villian Together, they become a deadly, cybernetic soldier whose singular mission is to destroy Batman Beyond™ before he can complete his mission and return home."

While you're at it, not that McFarlane Toys recently launched a Joker figure that comes packaged with his chaotic new girlfriend Punchline (aka Alexis Kaye). If you're unfamiliar, the character first appeared in the February 2020 "Batman" #89 issue from James Tynion IV and Jorge Jiménez, and she possesses a darker, more violent personality than that of her predecessor Harley Quinn.

That said, Punchline is a welcome addition to the DC Multiverse lineup, though some collectors would have probably preferred to pick up a standalone figure instead of having to acquire yet another Joker to get her. However, the set certainly makes sense for display, Pre-orders are available here on Amazon now.