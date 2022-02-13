Watch Dwayne Johnson Give His Super Bowl 2022 Speech

Dwayne Johnson unveiled a special pre-Super Bowl video package on Sunday titled “Super Gold Sunday,” hyping up both Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals and the Winter Olympics. Johnson began by comparing the moment, something that has never happened before, to the incredibly rare natural phenomenon that is a total solar eclipse and Halley’s Comet

“Haley’s Comet, a total solar eclipse, spectacles as rare as they are breathtaking,” Johnson began. “But today we celebrate something that’s never happened in 4.5 billion years on planet Earth, Super Gold Sunday.”

Enjoy & LFG!!!#TheRockAtThe50 🏈#FINALLY🎤@NBC@NFL@Olympics pic.twitter.com/yTD14pz7A8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 13, 2022

After comparing the two shows, Johnson hyped up the Super Bowl Halftime Show, featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. He then said the day was about coming together for “a celebration of who we are.”

“After all we’ve been through, we’ve earned this day. So savor it, embrace it, because this is our day. This is Super Gold Sunday!” Johnson concluded.

On top of the video package, Johnson is expected to cut a WWE-style promo on the 50-yard-line ahead of Sunday night’s game. He talked about the importance of the moment on Instagram hours prior.

“Dreams ain’t just for dreamers ✨Just taking a quiet, grateful moment to say what a privilege it will be for me to stand on the hallowed ground of the SUPER BOWL at SoFi Stadium TODAY,” Johnson wrote. “My biggest dream was to play in the NFL and win a SUPER BOWL. I worked my ass off for years and just knew I was going to will that dream to come true. I failed and none of it happened. Just wasn’t my journey. Now, years later, life has come full circle ⭕️ as I will stand on the 50 yard line at the Super Bowl — and galvanize, bring together and electrify 80,000+ passionate football fans who love the game like I do. Funny how life works sometimes. My football dreams failed, but many years later – they kinda came true. In a much bigger and more influential way. Grateful. LFG!”

Johnson is rumored to be back in SoFi Stadium in 2023 for WrestleMania 39. The leading rumor is that he’ll take on his cousin and record-breaking WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a dream match, possibly with the title on the line.