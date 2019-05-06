Exclusive DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Clip: Clear My Head

Warner Bros. Television has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive scene from tonight’s episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, titled “Nip/Stuck.” The title is an obvious homage to the popular 2000s medical drama Nip/Tuck, but also likely a reference to Gary, whose nipple was bitten off by a unicorn in the Legends season premiere and who turned to the side of evil in last week’s episode, in part because Neron offered to replace it for him. Besides the nipple, Gary felt that he had been disrespected and undervalued by the Legends and the Time Bureau throughout his time on the series.

In the clip, the team wrestles with the revelation that Neron has taken over Ray Palmer’s body, and tries to figure out what they can do to save him — if he can be saved at all. Sara reasons that Neron must want something from John Constantine, otherwise he would have killed him when he had the chance, but at this point, nobody is quite sure what the villain has up his sleeve. You can check out the clip — which also features Zari, Nate, Mick, and Charlie — above. You can see the official episode synopsis for “Nip/Stuck” below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“WHAT WOULD RAY DO? — With Constantine (Matt Ryan) missing, the Legends struggle to find a way to track him. When Sara (Caity Lotz) hesitates to make a tough call, Rory (Dominic Purcell) steps up creating a wedge in the team.

Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) gives Gary (guest star Adam Tsekhman) the responsibility of handling the Bureau performance reviews for all the Agents.

Brandon Routh, Courtney Ford, Nick Zano, Maisie Richarson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Ramona Young also star. David Geddes directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Matthew Maala.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Nip/Stuck” will air on May 6th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!