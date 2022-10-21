First Black Adam Poster Spotlights The Rock's DC Antihero

✖

We finally get our best look at Black Adam this week, with the first teaser trailer for the DC Comics-inspired film set to make its debut. The film will be anchored by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who will executive produce the film and also star in its as its titular antihero, and who has been attached to play the character for the better part of the past decade. To coincide with this week's trailer debut, Warner Bros. also released the first teaser poster for Black Adam, which you can check out below.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fatte, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

"This is a character with amazing abilities. He has super speed, can fly, and has world breaking strength to name a few," producer Hiram Garcia explained in an interview with Collider last year. "We wanted to make sure moviegoers feel that throughout the entire movie. You're not going to see him use super speed just once and then it stops, this is part of his arsenal. It's common to see abilities fall to the wayside when dealing with characters like that but one of our many goals was to keep continuity there and push the bar in terms of how we do it. For example, the technology we're using to make Black Adam fly has never been done before. It's completely unique. It was critical for us to ensure that it felt special, authentic, and real. [Director] Jaume [Collet-Serra] took that to heart. Our special effects' team are Oscar winners, and we certainly put them to work."

"We're just so excited for you and the fans to see the film, because this cast and crew worked exceptionally hard to just make this film feel fresh, and really introduce a new group of incredible characters to the world," Garcia continued. "All while making sure we unleash Black Adam on the DC Universe in a big way. This guy is an absolute force of nature. A force of nature that dishes out justice the way he wants. Unfortunately not many people walk away from the kind of justice he delivers. We mean it when we say the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is going to change. When Black Adam arrives, everything's going to change."

Black Adam is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.