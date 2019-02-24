Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Red Hood Argues with Nightwing in Latest GEGGHEAD Video

Earlier this month, Freddie Prinze Jr. donned a Red Hood costume and went on a hilarious stakeout with Nightwing, played by Jon Lee Brody. This week, the characters are back again and arguing about the Batmobile in another Super Stakeouts video from GEGGHEAD.

"It's no Batmobile," Nightwing says of their stakeout car. "I miss driving that thing."

"You drove the Batmobile?!," Red Hood asks.

The two proceed to discuss the iconic ride and Red Hood becomes increasingly jealous that he was never allowed to touch the car, let alone drive it. If you notice, there's even a nod to Titans in the video. If you didn't catch it, watch the related clip from the show here.

GEGGHEAD is full of funny content! The group was founded by Prinze Jr., Brody, and Clare Grant, and focuses on "Board/Deck Games, Video Games, Table Top Games, Combat Sports, MMA, Sketch Comedy, and more!"

Brody, a producer, actor, and director who has had cameos in films such as Furious 7 and Star Trek Into Darkness, spoke with Comicbook.com about the Super Stakeout series and what GEGGHEAD has in store for its audience.

"Definitely plans for more stakeouts," Brody shared. "You haven't seen the last of the odd couplings of Nightwing and Red Hood! And who knows, you might see others on stakeouts too!"

When asked why they chose these specific characters, Brody says he's "always loved Nightwing." Prinze Jr., on the other hand, is a newer fan.

"Freddie was always primarily a Marvel guy. When we were first starting GEGGHEAD we started spitballing ideas. And I filled him in on Red Hood. He really got into it and then naturally we said 'why not make a whole thing of Nightwing and Red Hood together'", he explained. You can watch the two actors playing the characters again in Hoodwinked. Brody also recently rocked the Nightwing costume solo in a Fast AF video.

Stakeout videos aren't all GEGGHEAD has to offer. They have ongoing sketches such as Superhero Casting Call and F*@# Deadpool, and tons of gaming content, including GEGG WARS, a Star Wars Table Top RPG Series featuring Prinze Jr. and the cast of Star Wars Rebels.

Outside of GEGGHEAD, Brody's latest project is Office Uprising, an action/comedy/horror film he executive produced that features Brenton Thwaites, Zachary Levi, Jane Levy, Alan Ritchson, and Karan Soni.

Prinze Jr. recently wrapped production for I Mom So Hard, a new film from Dan Scardino. You can also catch him at the upcoming Star Wars Celebration in Chicago. To find out information about his photo ops and signings, click here.

What other DC characters would you like to see in a stakeout? Tell us in the comments!

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam! on April 5th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.