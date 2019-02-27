Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Red Hood Beatboxes to Backstreet Boys in GEGGHEAD Video

The guys from GEGGHEAD promised us more Super Stakeouts with Red Hood and Nightwing, and they did not disappoint. Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jon Lee Brody suited up once again to watch out for bad guys, but this time they've added some music.

As it turns out, the two characters do not have similar tastes. Red Hood (Prinze Jr.) wants to jam out to The Rolling Stones, but it turns out Nightwing (Brody) is more of a Backstreet Boys kind of guy. Red Hood lays down a beat and is not pleased when Nightwing starts belting out "I Want It That Way."

Brody talked to Comicbook.com about the new video, and revealed that Prinze Jr. had no idea BSB was on the agenda.

"He had the idea to beatbox and I decided in that moment to sing BSB instead," Brody explained.

Since the producer/actor/director has some nice pipes, we asked if he has any musical projects in the works.

"Music is something I always enjoy doing," he shared. "I sometimes perform with my friend's cover band, but maybe a single is in my future. As long as I got Red Hood's Bludhaven beat," he joked.

More importantly, we asked Brody the ultimate question: BSB or *NSYNC?

"Loaded question," he replied. "Im friends with members of both, so I'm gonna have to be diplomatic. But I will say that 'I Want it That Way' is a quintessential karaoke song."

This isn't the first Super Stakeouts video from the folks at GEGGHEAD, which is a group that focuses on "board/deck games, video games, table top games, combat sports, MMA, sketch comedy, and more." Brody and Prinze Jr. have also donned their stakeout costumes while arguing about the Batmobile and debating the merits of calling 911.

GEGGHEAD was founded by Prinze Jr., Brody, and Clare Grant, and features ongoing sketches such as Superhero Casting Call and F*@# Deadpool. They also have tons of gaming content, including GEGG WARS, a Star Wars Table Top RPG Series featuring Prinze Jr. and the cast of Star Wars Rebels.

Outside of GEGGHEAD, Brody's latest project is Office Uprising, an action/comedy/horror film he executive produced that features Brenton Thwaites, Zachary Levi, Jane Levy, Alan Ritchson, and Karan Soni.

Prinze Jr. recently wrapped production for I Mom So Hard, a new film from Dan Scardino. You can also catch him at the upcoming Star Wars Celebration in Chicago. To find out information about his photo ops and signings, click here.

