I’m Desperate for Lanterns to Answer a Major DCU Question About Hal Jordan, But Episode 1 Killed My Hopes

Lanterns is finally here, officially opening up another major sector of DC Comics in the DCU: the Green Lantern Corps. Technically, the idea of Green Lanterns was first introduced in Superman, where Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner led the Justice Gang. However, Hal Jordan, John Stewart, and a whole plethora of other Lanterns are finally being introduced in their eponymous HBO series, and they are incredibly exciting, even if Guy is the only one to have a connection to Superman.

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The first episode of Lanterns spans decades, with it starting out in the 1990s where Hal Jordan is already the Earth’s Green Lantern, before jumping to 2016 where Hal is training John, only for the end of the episode to jump again to 2026. Throughout the episode, the Earth-based Lanterns are investigating a mysterious extraterrestrial event centered in Rushville, Nebraska, one that has disasterous consequences.

I Hope Lanterns Reveals What Superman Thinks Of Hal (But It Probably Won’t Happen)

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Superman is the moral compass of the DCU, and because of this, I really want to know what he thinks about Hal Jordan. According to the Lanterns premiere, Hal Jordan got the ring from Abin Sur in the 1980s and revealed his identity to the world in the 1990s. The opening text of Superman reveals that the titular Man of Steel revealed himself to the world sometime in 2022, and he has been active for three years ahead of the events of the film. So, Hal Jordan was acting as a celebrity superhero on Earth for almost four decades before Superman appeared, three of which he was in the public eye.

Clark most likely grew up on Earth hearing about the exploits of Hal Jordan, and it is possible that he even worked with him in the four years between Superman’s public reveal and the death of Hal Jordan in 2026. After all, they are two of Earth’s most powerful heroes, so they would most likely both be responding to threats that pose risks to the entire planet.

Clark’s opinions on other superheroes are a major aspect of Superman, with him being critical of Guy Gardner and the Justice Gang. Since Lanterns paints Hal as a cocky, arrogant guy who loves publicity, Clark probably has some strong opinions on him. I really want to know what Clark thinks about the man who seems to be Earth’s most popular superhero, whether his opinions are good or bad.

However, it is unlikely that this will happen in Lanterns. Firstly, Superman probably won’t appear in the show. This isn’t because it is logistically difficult; after all, Superman reappeared in Supergirl and Lex Luthor did the same in Peacemaker, meaning that the DCU has a great track record with major crossover characters. Instead, it is because Superman may not tonally fit with Lanterns.

The biggest reason, though, is that Hal Jordan is now dead. So, we won’t get the chance to hear about his interactions with Superman from the mouth of Hal, and we can’t see any new interactions between the two either. Thus, the only way we can hear Superman’s opinion now is if he shows up and talks poorly about Hal after learning about his death, which seems way too callous for the DCU’s Clark. Unless Hal comes back to life, it looks like we won’t be hearing Superman’s opinon of Hal in Lanterns.

Man of Tomorrow is the Best Place For Superman to Talk About Hal Jordan

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However, there is another place where we can hear Superman’s opinion of Hal: Man of Tomorrow. The upcoming Superman sequel will take place after the events of Lanterns, and it is set to feature the returns of Guy Gardner and John Stewart. With two Green Lanterns flying around, it would almost be weird for Superman not to bring up Hal, making this the perfect opportunity for the DCU to explore this character moment.

Hal Jordan’s death is one of the most shocking twists in the DCU so far, and it has major implications for the franchise going forward. However, Hal already has four decades of superheroic history, and future projects can’t ignore his impact. Hal’s legacy may be a major discussion point for superheroes in upcoming DCU projects, and hearing what Superman and the other metahumans think about him will go a long way in fleshing out the universe.