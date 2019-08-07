Funko Launches the Batman Super Friends Hall of Justice Pop Town

Funko has added the iconic Hall of Justice from the ’70s Super Friends animated series to their Batman 80th anniversary lineup! The set also includes a Batman Pop in his classic costume from the show.

The Batman 80th Anniversary Hall of Justice Pop Town figure is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for December. While you’re at it, you might want to check out the another recently released Pop Town figure…

Yesterday, Funko unveiled the very first Pop Town figure in their vast Harry Potter lineup – Hagrid’s Hut with an adorable Fang! Pre-orders are live right here with shipping slated for December. Note that the Pop Town figures listed above follow hot on the heels of the debut of Funko’s new Funkoverse strategy board games, which includes titles based on Harry Potter and DC Comics characters. You can shop the entire Funkoverse lineup right here.

On a related note, Warner Bros. recently released Batman Beyond: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray box set for the series’ 20th anniversary as a follow-up to a similar set that they released for Batman: The Animated Series last year. That set sold out of its 70,000 copy run in just a few months. The Batman Beyond set only has a 50,000 copy run, and it’s been selling like crazy. Expect that to accelerate thanks to this sale.

At the time of writing, the remastered Batman Beyond: The Complete Animated Series limited edition box set is available to pre-order on Amazon for $89.30 (11% off) with shipping slated for October 29th. If you pre-ordered at the previous prices don’t worry – you’ll automatically get the discount. That having been said, keep in mind that you won’t be charged for the Batman Beyond set until it ships and you’ll automatically lock in this discount and any future discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date. You should definitely reserve a copy now because it’s only a matter of time before these sell out for good.

Like the Batman: The Animated Series set before it, the Batman Beyond throws in everything – all 52 episodes on Blu-ray and digital, two discs of bonus content (including a remastered version of the feature-length film Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker), a Batman Beyond Funko Pop (with chrome paint!), and lenticular art cards. Special features include 15 featurettes and audio commentary from executive producer Bruce Timm on four episodes.

