Wonder Woman 1984 Star Gal Gadot Tries Taco Bell For First Time

For Americans it can sometimes be easy to forget that the rest of the world doesn't have some of the things that are ordinary for us, especially when it comes to food. While many fast food brands have a presence in different countries and regions around the globe, the prominence of fast food isn't quite the same as it is in the U.S. which is why it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to learn that Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot has never had Taco Bell. But never fear, the Israeli actress has since remedied this culinary omission thanks to Jimmy Fallon -- and it turns out, she loves it.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gadot and Fallon took turns trying out different "cultural" foods for the first time. Fallon started Gadot off with eggnog (she wasn't a fan) while she countered with sufganiyot -- an Israeli jelly doughnut that Fallon was a big fan of. Gadot then tried a Ho-Ho which went over a bit better than the eggnog, but it was the Taco Bell that that really went over well. Check it out up top.

"This is the best so far," Gadot said. "Flavorful. It's salty. Different textures. It's really good. I'm going to have another bite."

While the item that Gadot tried wasn't specifically identified, based on the appearance and Gadot’s exclamation that it was "like a pita bread", we're guessing she tried a chalupa and from the expression on her face and the fact that she continued to eat the item even as Fallon took his final turn and tried gefilte fish.

Gadot trying Taco Bell for the first time comes as the actress is promoting Wonder Woman 1984. The film, which was initially meant to debut in theaters but saw its release date shifted a number of times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, is now going to debut both in theaters where available and simultaneously on HBO Max on Christmas Day. While the decision has sparked a bit of controversy -- especially with WarnerMedia also announcing that Warner Bros.' entire 2021 film slate will have simultaneous theatrical and streaming release -- it's one that Gadot says was the best option for Wonder Woman 1984.

"Look, if you would have told me a year ago that that's gonna be the case, I would flip out and be super angry. But the truth of the matter is we just didn't have other better options," Gadot told Digital Spy. "We felt like we were sitting on this movie for such a long time, we shot the movie in 2018, we started promoting the movie in 2019, we pushed the movie four times. We felt like the movie was so relevant to what's happening in the world right now that you come to a place at a certain time where you're like, 'OK, I just want people to watch the movie.'"

She added, "The idea of having people be able to watch the movie on a Christmas morning just warmed my heart."

Starring Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Pine, Wonder Woman 1984 opens in theaters and releases on HBO Max for a limited time on Christmas Day.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images