‘Justice League’ And ‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot Is Third Highest Grossing Actor Of 2017

Gal Gadot is officially the third highest grossing star at the box office for 2017.

Gadot starred in two of the biggest films of the year with her role as Diana Prince in the DC Extended Universe. First, she portrayed Wonder Woman in the self-titled standalone film before going on to play the same part in Justice League, alongside iconic comic book characters such as Batman, Superman, The Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman. Wonder Woman hauled in $821 million worldwide during its theatrical run. Justice League, still in theaters, has hauled in $647 million worldwide, so far.

Gadot’s total haul puts her at $1.4 billion worldwide.

Ahead of Gadot are Dwayne Johnson with $1.5 billion and Vin Diesel with $1.6 billion. Both actors starred in the massive hit Fate of the Furious, while Diesel got a bit more juice from his role as Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Going forward, Gadot might give the title of highest grossing actor a run for its money. The actress has emerged as the centerpiece for DC Films, with a sequel to Wonder Woman on the horizon with a possible Flashpoint film arriving in the same year. If they actress squeezed one more film into her impressive 2017 run, she likely would have topped the chart!

Justice League is now playing in theaters.

