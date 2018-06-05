Gal Gadot Shares Washington D.C. Video Before ‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel Filming

Wonder Woman 2 is just about to start shooting, and star Gal Gadot gave a sneak peek at some of the Washington D.C. sights that might make it into the film.

Gadot is, of course, reprising her role as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in the anticipated sequel, and before things really get started she took some time to appreciate the local landmarks of the city. That included the Washington Monument and the well-traveled park areas surrounding it, and you can see the entire video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It isn’t known if the Washington Monument will actually make it into the film, but odds are it will. If you’re filming in Washington D.C. anyway it would make sense to catch footage of some of the more memorable landmarks the city has to offer. Plus, we kind of want to see Wonder Woman watching over the city from the very top of it, kind of like that scene in Justice League where she was perched atop a statue before the robbery at the bank.

We don’t know many details regarding the film’s plot, but we do know that one of Wonder Woman’s main enemies this time around will be the Cheetah, who will be played by Kristen Wiig. We also know the film will be set in the 80s, and thanks to some logos and header images showing up on various accounts the title or logo seems to be WW84.

As for the sequel itself, Jenkins has been anticipating getting to unleash the character, something they couldn’t do until her origins were explained in the original.

“The greatest thing about making this movie was the fact that you’re really building to the Wonder Woman that we all love, but not until the end of the movie.” Jenkins said. “The most exciting thing about [the sequel] is literally seeing her loose in the world now, living those classic stories. Here’s Wonder Woman, and what can she do?”

Wonder Woman is on home video now, while Wonder Woman 2 lands in theaters on November 1, 2019.

So, are you excited for Wonder Woman and Cheetah to throw down in Washington D.C.? Let us know in the comments!