Gotham Knights "Scene of the Crime" Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Scene of the Crime", the second episode of the first season of Gotham Knights. The episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, March 21st after a new episode of Superman & Lois. The episode will see Turner, Duela, Cullen, and Harper teaming up with Carrie in search of Bruce Wayne's journals as they try to clear their names as they've been framed for his murder. Meanwhile, Harvey Dent starts to question if Turner really is innocent. You can check out the synopsis below.

THE SEARCH FOR ANSWERS – In an attempt to clear their names, Turner (Oscar Morgan), Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), Cullen (Tyler DiChiara), Harper (Fallon Smythe) and Carrie (Navia Robinson) head back to the scene of the crime in search of Bruce Wayne's journals. Meanwhile, as Harvey (Misha Collins) digs into the investigation, he begins to wonder if Turner is innocent after all. Lastly, Stephanie (Anna Lore) is brought in for questioning after the GCPD suspect she may be helping Turner. Rahart Adams also stars. Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by James Stoteraux & Chad Fiveash.

Gotham Knights will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, as is the case with the other DC series on The CW. Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams are writing the script while Fiveash and Stoteraux will executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Abrams will serve as a co-executive producer. Fiveash and Stoteraux currently serve as executive producers on Batwoman and have credits on Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. Abrams has written for Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American on The CW.

The series, which recently wrapped production on Season 1, recently made some casting announcements as well including Veronica Cartwright as Eunice Harmon, and Ethan Embry and Sunny Mabrey as Arthur and Crystal Brown, parents of Stephanie Brown.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Veronica as a part of 'Gotham Knights.' A veteran of some of the most frightening movies ever made – 'Alien,' 1978's 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers,' and Hitchcock's 'The Birds' – Veronica brings to the role of Eunice Harmon a uniquely chilling sense of danger in an otherwise unassuming package," series creators Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams said. "The character of Eunice was originally supposed to be a one-off, but we were so blown away by Veronica's performance, we knew we had to bring her back."

Gotham Knights premieres on Tuesday, March 14 at 9 p.m. on The CW.