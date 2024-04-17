Grant Gustin Has Talked With DC Studios' James Gunn... But Not About The Flash

It's been nearly a year since Grant Gustin's time as Barry Allen/The Flash ended after The CW's The Flash concluded its nine-season run and with James Gunn's DC Universe on the horizon, many fans have been hopeful that the former Scarlet Speedster might make his way into Gunn's new DCU to suit back up as Central City's hero. Now, it turns out that Gustin and Gunn have chatted — but only about Superman. Speaking with The Wrap, Gustin revealed that he and Gunn have exchanged DMs about Superman as Gustin is a huge fan of the character.

"We've never talked about Flash," Gustin said. "We've talked, just like, I'm a huge Superman fan. I've always been a Superman fan, since I was a kid. So, I'm just really excited about the movie. And I'm excited about David's casting."

He continued, "I'm excited to see what James Gunn does with it. So, I think at one point — maybe a couple of different times, we've DM'd about Superman. We've literally never talked Flash. I'm just excited he's doing Superman."

Gustin Has Said He'd Suit Up Again As The Flash… if James Gunn Were to Ask

Earlier this year, Gunn, who stars in the Broadway musical Water for Elephants, was asked by a fan on TikTok if he'd be open to playing The Flash again if Gunn asked him. Gustin said that he would — because he trusts Gunn.

"Yeah, if James Gunn asked me to play The Flash, I would do it again," he said. "I trust James Gunn."

Late, Gunn himself replied to a fan on Threads noting that while Gustin isn't currently in a DC project, he would love to work with him at some point.

"Grant is an incredibly talented guy, performing now on Broadway, I believe, and is absolutely not going to waste just because he's not currently in a DC project. But of course, I'd love to work with him at some point," Gunn wrote.

What Is Superman About?

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained last year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

Who Will Star in Superman?

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

"We've been having a lot of great conversations, David and I, with James Gunn, the director," Brosnahan revealed in a recent interview. "We've been talking a lot about where this project fits into the canon of the Supermans that we know. So hopefully, this'll be... we'll be putting our own stamp on things."

Are you excited for Superman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.