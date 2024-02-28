Grant Gustin Reveals His One Condition for Playing The Flash Again

Last May, The CW's The Flash ended its nine season run, but series star Grant Gustin is open to donning the speedster's iconic scarlet suit again — under one condition. Gustin recently revealed that he would be open to coming back as The Flash again if DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn asked him to for the new DCU.

Gustin, who stars in the Broadway musical Water for Elephants which is currently in previews, was recently asked by a fan on TikTok (via TVLine) if he'd be open to playing The Flash again if Gunn asked him. Gustin confirmed that he would because he trusts Gunn.

"Yeah, if James Gunn asked me to play The Flash, I would do it again," he said. "I trust James Gunn."

Currently, it is unknown what plans Gunn has for Barry Allen/The Flash in the new DCU. Most recently, Ezra Miller played the character in last year's The Flash movie, but that was a film that predated Gunn's time at DC Studios and that film is not part of the new DCU.

Gustin Has Previously Said He's Open to Playing The Flash Again

Last year, Gustin said he was open to playing The Flash again at some point and that the character would always be close to his heart.

"I can't wrap my head around it right now, obviously," Gustin said. "But if someone called me today or tomorrow and was like, 'Hey, we have this amazing Flash idea,' obviously it's like, I'm gonna take that phone call and listen to that idea. And I think this is a character that I'm going to — no matter if I play it again [or not] — I'll probably be associated with this character more than anything else in my career, for the rest of my life. So, I'll always listen to any Flash pitch."

He added, "I mean, it's very, very close to my heart. I think it always will be."

More Announcements About the DCU Could be Coming Soon.

Warner Bros. boss David Zaslav recently teased impending announcements regarding the DCU, though he didn't set a clear timetable.

"I've had a glimpse into what James and Peter are doing, and it really does serve as an exciting indicator of where the new DC is headed under their leadership," Zaslav said in the company's latest earnings call. "There'll be more you'll hear from them in the months ahead...We'll have James and Peter take you through in the next few months a full spectrum of what they see over the next 10 years."

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"It's not an origin story," DC Studios co-head Peter Safran told reporters last year. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."