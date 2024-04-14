Superman's James Gunn Fuels New Rumors About Fan-Favorite Villain

James Gunn's Superman is scheduled to hit theaters next year, and the director recently teased a lot of excitement at CinemaCon. Gunn has announced much of the cast, including David Corenswet as Superman and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The director is also known for sharing teases on social media, and his latest post has people talking. Gunn shared a classic-looking figure of Mister Mxyzptlk, a fan-favorite DC villain who was created back in 1944.

"Say my name," Gunn captioned the post. You can check it out below:

Who Is Mister Mxyzptlk?

Mister Mxyzptlk has the power to warp reality to his will, which he often uses to harass and annoy Superman. In the majority of his appearances, he can only be banished back to the Fifth Dimension after he is tricked into saying or spelling his name backward. Mister Mxyzptlk was previously seen in the Arrowverse.

While Gunn's post isn't an official announcement about the character, it does have fans excited. Many commented on the post to share their thoughts on a potential Mister Mxyzptlk appearance.

"I would literally see Superman 20 times in theaters if he's introduced in the DCU," one fan wrote. "I have a strong feeling that the new movie is going to do his character justice," another wrote. "I'd like to see him get his proper due in live action," someone else added.

What Is The New Superman About?

Originally titled Superman: Legacy, DC Studios describes Superman as the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

In addition to the previously mentioned stars, Superman: Legacy will star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.

"It's not an origin story," Peter Safran previously explained to reporters when asked about the film. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

Are you hoping Mister Mxyzptlk will be in Superman? Who would you like to see play him? Tell us in the comments!

Gunn previously confirmed Superman would be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.